Want to take your dog on holiday? These are the hotels you need…

Are you one of those people who loves going on holiday, but can’t bear leaving your dog behind? Know the feeling. But don’t worry – take him with you. He’ll have the time of his life in these super-dog-friendly hotels…

1. Cliveden House, Taplow, Berkshire

The favourite country retreat of politicians, celebrities and the generally well-heeled, this stunning Grade 1 listed stately home was the place where John Profumo first clapped eyes on 19-year old Christine Keeler as she swam in the pool. Their red-hot affair ignited a huge political scandal, and today the hotel is the perfect place to bring your lover….Or your dog! Perhaps surprisingly for such a sumptuous hotel, Cliveden House is extremely dog-friendly. Dogs are allowed in some of the bedrooms at a cost of £35 per night, including a doggie bed. A special doggie menu and treats are also available – as is a dog-sitting and dog-walking service so you can enjoy a leisurely dinner and lie-in without having to be up at the crack of dawn to walk Fido! Your pet will love having the run of 250 acres of National Trust grounds, including some gorgeous woodland paths – although the dining room, spa, and some of the lawns are off limits for furry hotel guests. With prices starting from £297 per room per night, staying at Cliveden is push-the-boat-out stuff, but if you want to spoil your pooch (and yourself), this is the place to go!

2. Dale Lodge, Grasmere, Cumbria

Located in the heart of one of the prettiest villages in the Lake District, Dale Lodge is the perfect place to stay if you’re planning a walking trip for you and your hound. Dogs are welcome at the hotel – canine guests receive a doggy bag of treats and accessories on arrival. By day, you can wander the hills, climbing Helm Crag with your trusty canine companion, or explore the village and lake, making sure to stop off at the famous Grasmere Gingerbread Shop for sweet treats (it’s important to keep your energy levels up for those hikes.) By night, hang out with Fido in the buzzy Tweedies bar attached to the hotel, which frequently hosts live bands, as well as serving excellent wines, craft ales and posh pub grub (the olives are excellent!). Dogs are allowed in most of the hotel bedrooms, but must be crated if left alone. Prices start at £109 per room per night, with a one-off charge of £25 for a dog.

3. The Moor of Rannoch, Rannoch, Scotland

In the heart of the Highlands, you’ll find the Moor of Rannoch – which has to be one of the most dog-friendly hotels, not just in Scotland, but in the whole of the British Isles. Under the watchful eyes of Wallace and Stanley, the hotel’s resident Wiemeraner and beagle, dogs are permitted to stay in any of the hotel’s rooms for no extra charge, so long as they don’t climb on the beds. Four legged guests can warm their fur on the dog beds in front of the lounge’s wood-burning stoves, or chill out on the sofas – it’s up to them. They’ll even get a sausage as special treat at breakfast (while their owners enjoy a full Scottish breakfast, of course – plus a helping of porridge with Drambuie and cream!) Set amidst 130km of wild, uninhabited moorland, with a sandy beach and bay nearby that’s perfect for a spot of doggy paddle, your dog will be in heaven – and the lack of TV and internet means you can shut out the world and fully unwind in this cosy sanctuary from modern life. Prices start at £140 per night for a double room with two sharing, including breakfast.

4. Cary Arms Hotel, Torquay, Devon

If your mind is drifting to summer, and you’re wondering about the perfect seaside retreat for you and your beloved – and by that, we mean your beloved hound – then check out the Cary Arms in Torquay, Devon. Not only is it situated right next to the glorious sandy Babbacombe Beach – but it’s one of the few beaches in the country that dogs are allowed on all year round! Hurrah! Your ‘Doggy Heaven’ welcome pack includes a dog bed and bowl, treats, and a book of suggested walks. This hotel comes highly recommended by PetsPyjamas, Europe’s number one pet lifestyle destination, which has over 2,000 dog-friendly hotels, campsites and cottages on its books. They’re currently offering a special package which includes a stay in a dog-friendly room, dinner for two, a cream tea, a spa treatment and your dog’s dinner, from £550 for two nights.

5. Colwall Park Hotel, Colwall, Worcestershire

Colwall Park Hotel, on the borders of Herefordshire and Worcestershire, is a fabulous location for exploring the Malvern hills or historic villages such as Hay on Wye, famous for its book festival, or Ledbury, with its narrow streets of Tudor houses. The hotel itself has a spa and a fabulous modern British restaurant – but more importantly, for £10 a night, your dog will be just as spoilt as you, with a bed in your room, towel, dog bowl, treats and food. £50 a year gets him Mutt’s Membership, meaning he can stay as much as he likes – unfortunately owners have to pay for their own beds though! The hotel’s garden is the perfect place for your four-legged friend to stretch his legs – and there’s even a washing station if he gets too muddy. After a hard day’s hiking, relax in the bar – where you’ll even find a doggie beer available!