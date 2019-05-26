A superbly located Cotswolds country home with floodlit arena, stables and four acres…

A pretty country house situated in the Cotswolds with an on-site horsey set up is being offered for sale, but do you think this is the perfect home for you and your two horses?

51 Malmesbury Road is a well-located Wiltshire-based nest. Despite having some seriously dreamy views, it is within easy reach of all local amenities.

The property is situated in a rural area at the southern edge of the Cotswolds. Slap bang in the middle of glorious countryside, it is less than than 4 miles away from Cricklade and Purton and it is also close to Cirencester.

Swindon, Oxford, Cheltenham, Gloucester and Bath are also within commuting distance.

The area is closely associated with equestrian events including polo at Cirencester Park, Badminton Horse Trials and National Hunt racing at Cheltenham.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Rein & Shine (1 mile), West Wilts EC (26 miles), Barton End EC (17 miles) and Lucknam Park EC (23 miles).

Summerhouse EC is just over an hour away from the front door (56 miles) as is Three Counties Showground (49 miles).

If you fancy cross-country schooling, hit the course at Deer Park (27 miles).

Perhaps you like to show? Get signed up to BSPS Area 9B or NPS Area 12 for some local fixtures in your area.

Hunting in the surrounding area is with The Cotswold Hunt.

Offered for sale by Butler Sherborn, this property is available at a price of £775,000.

Could you make this Cotswold haven your new home?

51 Malmesbury Road is set in just under four acres acres of fields which are joined to the gardens. Situated in one of the fields is a durable field shelter for two horses.

One of the main features of the yard is the floodlit 20x40m all-weather manège which has post and rail fencing.

In addition, there are two full-sized stables plus a fully-plumbed and powered tack room. The yard area is fully concreted and there are multiple access gates to the grazing.

Kick your boots off and come inside and you will find this spacious country-style kitchen. It has dining space and a range of fitted cupboards and drawers, plus an array of integrated appliances.

On the first floor are the three bedrooms; these include the master suite which has a balcony, a bathroom and a built-in wardrobe.

The gardens have been largely laid to lawn and there is an area of hardstanding with a hot-tub. There is also an additional fenced space, which is ideal for small livestock. There is a small garage behind the house.

