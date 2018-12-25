Christmas present jumping and other horsey antics you get up to on Christmas Day

From festive dressing up to Christmas Days hacks and Boxing Day hunting — including our four-legged friends into our Christmas is easy enough when you use a little imagination. Here, you share your festive horsey antics…

1. Aimie Preece and her family dress up on Christmas Day every year without fail

2. Emma Gorman: “We dress up every year to deliver Christmas presents to our friend’s youngest grandson. All the other kids living in the close love to come out and have cuddles with the ponies as well.”

3. Susanne Redfern loves a pub ride (in festive fancy dress of course) on Christmas Eve

4. Georgie Wood: “We love Christmas present jumping as you can see from our antics last Christmas 2017.”

5. Debbie Harrison enjoys a family Christmas hack.

6. Jeanette Jackson: “Poppy and Dawn enjoy dressing up at Christmas time.”

7. Charlotte Simms’ horse looking great in Rudolph gear

8. Helen Rutherford and her coloured looking great in festive fancy dress

9. Jessica Horridge and ‘Rudolph’ enjoy a festive hack

10. Billy-Jo’s pony sporting a great pair of antlers

11. Julie Williams looking great in Christmas gear

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine out every Thursday