What will the weather be like for the 2019 Cheltenham Festival?

Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Cheltenham Festival (12-15 March) might not be quite as important for us as it is for the trainers and jockeys responsible for trying to get their horses to pass the finish line first, but as you’ll be spending most of your time in the great outdoors, soaking up the amazing Festival atmosphere, knowing whether it’s going to rain or shine is necessary (and to know how many layers to put on too). So here’s a summary of what you can expect…

Tuesday 12 March — Champion day

11am

Weather: heavy rain and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 7°C

Chance of rain: 86%

Wind speed: 15mph

1pm

Weather: heavy rain and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 7°C

Chance of rain: 84%

Wind speed: 14mph

4pm

Weather: light rain showers and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 7°C

Chance of rain: 45%

Wind speed: 14mph

Wednesday 13 March: Ladies’ day

11am

Weather: gusty winds and sunny intervals

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 17%

Wind speed: 42mph

1pm

Weather: gusty winds and sunny intervals

Temperature: 10°C

Chance of rain: 15%

Wind speed: 41mph

4pm

Weather: sunny intervals and a fresh breeze

Temperature: 10°C

Chance of rain: 11%

Wind speed: 20mph



Sharethrough (Mobile)

Thursday 14 March: St. Patrick’s Thursday

11am

Weather: light rain and a fresh breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 48%

Wind speed: 19mph

1pm

Weather: light rain and a fresh breeze

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 44%

Wind speed: 20mph

4pm

Weather: light rain and a fresh breeze

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 34%

Wind speed: 19mph

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

Looking for a cheeky Cheltenham Festival bet? Keep an eye on these 7 horses Treat your mum to a Horse & Hound subscription from just £23.49

Friday 15 March: Gold Cup day

11am

Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 25%

Wind speed: 17mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 22%

Wind speed: 17mph

4pm

Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 17%

Wind speed: 16mph



Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.

Don’t miss our Cheltenham Festival preview in 7 March issue, and read our full report from the big meeting in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 21 March.