What will the weather be like for the 2019 Cheltenham Festival?

Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Cheltenham Festival (12-15 March) might not be quite as important for us as it is for the trainers and jockeys responsible for trying to get their horses to pass the finish line first, but as you’ll be spending most of your time in the great outdoors, soaking up the amazing Festival atmosphere, knowing whether it’s going to rain or shine is necessary (and to know how many layers to put on too). So here’s a summary of what you can expect…
Tuesday 12 March — Champion day
11am
Weather: heavy rain and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 7°C
Chance of rain: 86%
Wind speed: 15mph
1pm
Weather: heavy rain and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 7°C
Chance of rain: 84%
Wind speed: 14mph
4pm
Weather: light rain showers and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 7°C
Chance of rain: 45%
Wind speed: 14mph
Wednesday 13 March: Ladies’ day
11am
Weather: gusty winds and sunny intervals
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 17%
Wind speed: 42mph
1pm
Weather: gusty winds and sunny intervals
Temperature: 10°C
Chance of rain: 15%
Wind speed: 41mph
4pm
Weather: sunny intervals and a fresh breeze
Temperature: 10°C
Chance of rain: 11%
Wind speed: 20mph
Thursday 14 March: St. Patrick’s Thursday
11am
Weather: light rain and a fresh breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 48%
Wind speed: 19mph
1pm
Weather: light rain and a fresh breeze
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 44%
Wind speed: 20mph
4pm
Weather: light rain and a fresh breeze
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 34%
Wind speed: 19mph
Friday 15 March: Gold Cup day
11am
Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 25%
Wind speed: 17mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 22%
Wind speed: 17mph
4pm
Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 17%
Wind speed: 16mph
Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.
Don’t miss our Cheltenham Festival preview in 7 March issue, and read our full report from the big meeting in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 21 March.