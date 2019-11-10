Check out these horses swimming with DOLPHINS

Dolphins and horses are two animals who, you would think, would be unlikely friends. However, numerous videos prove they, in fact, have a special and unique connection when they come into close proximity with each other. Even the highly-strung young racehorses seem to be happy in the dolphins’ company when paddling in the sea. Unfortunately, these scenes are unlikely to be witnessed on the chilly UK shores, but inquisitive dolphins are often found Down Under.

British trainer Charlotte Littlefield, who is based in Melbourne, Australia, recorded this footage of dolphins investigating when the team were exercising racehorses on the beach. The handler told H&H the dolphins enjoy the company of horses and often try to play with them, adding the connection is “extremely unique and beautiful”.

“The dolphins must sense the horses’ heartbeat or walking noise and make a beeline for us. They then swim with us, playing and darting in between the horses encouraging the horses to play with them,” she said.

These stunning scenes were taken on Balnarring beach in Victoria, Australia. Five-year-old A Lotta Love, who is trained by Sam Pritchard-Gordon, was enjoying a swim when she was joined by a family of dolphins, and the mare appeared very happy in their company.

Ciaron Maher Racing also uses the beaches around Melbourne and his Listed winner and Group Three-placed Naantali was lucky enough to make a dolphin friend one morning.

Handler Lara Beth, who swims her racehorses on the beaches of South Australia, describes one of her young horses, Breeze, as a “dolphin magnet” who seems to attract the dolphins. The video shows three dolphins swimming just inches from the horse in the shallow water.

