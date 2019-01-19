Check out this exuberant event horse with invisible wings

Young event horse, Lexington Furstin Affair (aka Claire), has adopted a rather unorthodox style to jumping into water across country, appearing to have sprouted some invisible wings.

The high-flying mare is owned and ridden by Australian eventer and coach Lesley Brodbeck, who is based in Moggill, Queensland.

The six-year-old’s brilliant enthusiasm was captured during a cross-country schooling day at Noosa in Queensland (picture below) .

“I often coach on horseback and then jump a few fences myself,” said Lesley. “This picture was taken during a recent coaching session of mine and was caught on camera by a rider’s mother, Kiranee Heeramens.

“Claire has always had a habit of over-jumping into water. She has been competing for 12 months and we are about to hit the 2019 eventing circuit in Australia — she will be aimed at her first one-star event in February. She has just turned six and is a talented young event horse, who also loves her showjumping.”

Claire also displayed her exuberant antics during a one-day event at Toowoomba in southern Queensland (main picture) — once again literally “flying” into the water.

The Queensland-based rider trains a team of eventers at home and other riders in the area. She is also the equestrian coach at Stuartholme School for girls.

Lesley started her eventing career in England, where she was trained as a young rider for several years before returning to Australia.

“I was selected to represent Australia at the 1986 World Championships on my horse Montaego Gold,” said Lesley. “I am actually returning to England this year — for the first time in 37 years — and I’m looking forward to heading to Badminton to watch.”

It certainly looks like Lesley has a very scopey horse on her hands — perhaps a future star?

