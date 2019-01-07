Check out these celebs who also own racehorses (which might surprise you)

The Queen and Sheikh Mohammed may be the most famous people to own racehorses, but there are many celebrities who take an interest in the racing game and have invested their money into owning a racehorse. Here is a selection that might surprise you…

Carol Vorderman and Richard Hammond

The duo of TV presenters have recently purchased shares in the five-year-old mare Subway Surf, trained by H&H racing columnist Kim Bailey, with syndicate Surf On The Turf.

The daughter of Milan won an Irish point-to-point in May last year and was victorious on her British debut at Ludlow on Thursday (3 January) in the bumper.

The mare was bought from the Cheltenham sales in May for £35,000.

Jeremy Kyle

The host of ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show has had an interest in racing for a number of years now and is involved in a syndicate with the Brooks and Stewart families.

Together they have enjoyed particular success with the Paul Nicholls-trained pair, Black Corton, a Grade One victor, and Old Guard, who has been consistently in the prize money since his first start for the yard in 2014.

Sir Alex Ferguson

The winner of the 2018 renewal of the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, Clan Des Obeaux, is part-owned by the former Manchester United manager.

Sir Alex owns the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old along with Paul Barber (Nicholls’ landlord) and Ged Mason.

Dame Judi Dench

The seven-time Oscar nominated actress has also enjoyed many years in racehorse ownership, her biggest victory came when Smokey Oakey won the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster in 2008.

Today, Dame Judi co-owns the Paul Nicholls-trained As De Mee, a six-time winner since joining the yard, with Andy Stewart.

Heston Blumenthal, Liz Hurley, Denise Lewis and Hugh Bonneville

The quartet of British celebrities has all invested money over the years into Highclere Thoroughbred Racing (HTR), which specialises in racehorse ownership.

HTR was founded in 1992 by Harry Herbert and John Warren, who are both heavily involved in the running of the operation, and it is a popular choice for celebrities looking to get involved with owning racehorses.

Mike Tindall

Perhaps less of a surprise considering he is married to eventer Zara Tindall (née Phillips), however the former rugby professional has become hooked on the sport since his success co-owning the 2013 Welsh National victor Monbeg Dude.

