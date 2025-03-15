



How many celebrities who ride horses can you name? Some are regular riders, like Lady Gaga who has her own horse, Trigger. Others became impressive riders in a short space of time after learning for a role – think Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher. A few, though secretly grew up pony-mad, as Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, Outlaws) told the Daily Mail in 2016.

Is your knowledge of famous horse folk up-to-date? See our list of celebrities who ride horses – and there are a few that may surprise you…

Celebrities who ride horses

1. Kaley Cuoco (pictured top)

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant actress has been a regular on the elite showjumping scene stateside, and has previously said that she learned much from her former partner Karl Cook. Kaley’s a big animal lover, and her California ranch is home to a menagerie of animals, including dogs, cows, donkeys and former racehorses. A fun (if gruesome) Kaley fact? She once nearly lost a foot in a riding accident alongside filming The Big Bang Theory.

2. Shania Twain

The country diva is a long-time horse girl, from riding in the video for her 2004 single Don’t! to regularly inviting equine stars to join her on stage in her Las Vegas shows. More recently, Shania was put through her paces by Paralympian Natasha Baker when she visited her yard in 2021, and posted a video hacking in the Tuscan countryside with Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli in summer 2024. That’s a two-for-one celeb deal!

3. Paul Mescal

The Irish actor had only brief equine encounters prior to his horseback training for box office smash Gladiator II, but he soon exceeded all expectations to look a total natural on horseback. In an interview with Hollywood Authentic, Paul said that he’s now “obsessed” with horses and called Doctor, the 15.2hh dark bay Lusitano he rode in the film, “the love of his life”. Paul rounds off the video interview with an impressive display of his vaulting skills – highly commendable for a relative beginner!

4. Kendall Jenner

The model and The Kardashians star is a lifelong rider, and explores her horsey history in a 2024 video interview with Vogue. Kendall describes rediscovering her childhood hobby with her horse, Arizona, who she rides bareback and Western. She also showjumps, and was also pictured riding through Paris with fellow model Gigi Hadid in June 2024.

5. Mikey Madison

The 25-year-old took the 2025 film awards season by storm. She was crowned best actress at the Oscars for her role in Anora. But did you know she spent her youth riding competitively before pursuing her acting career? She’s the actor of the moment, but Mikey is a self-confessed “weird horse girl” and told Hits Radio that she was “riding horses before [she] could walk”, adding that the people she most looked up to growing up were her equestrian trainers.

6. Bella Hadid

A showjumper-turned-rodeo-star, Bella Hadid hasn’t always had it easy where her health and horses are concerned. The 28-year-old model has Lyme disease, which has caused chronic pain, dizziness and fatigue for more than half her life, and even prevented her from riding for several years. In 2024, Bella competed in rodeos and took home the rookie of the year buckle in December.

7. Jonathan Bailey

The actor learned to ride for his role in Netflix regency romp Bridgerton. He spent six months training and filming on a horse called Jack, describing him on The Graham Norton Show as “a horse I love”. He also revealed that Jack went on to join him as his equine costar in Wicked, and that he regularly goes to visit and ride Jack on the farm he’s stabled at north of London.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: