Celebrations under the spotlight: 20 winners who took home the top titles at the BSPS summer championships

The 50th anniversary of the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships took place at Arena UK. Ponies and riders were out in force and both working hunter and flat contenders had their chance to dazzle under the evening performance floodlights. But who took home the coveted titles this season?
Check out these 20 winners who shone bright at this much-loved championship fixture.
1. Coco Bongo
Chloe Lemieux and this scopey 133cm contender land the coveted Desert Orchid working hunter pony of the year championship
2. Small Land Dream Maker
The Team Harvey-produced 148cm gelding was victorious in the Mead show pony supreme crowning for rider Ellis Taverner-Burns
3. Birkinbrook Arabella
Coco Lanni and her nursery stakes charge take home the Saunters Plant Hire mini working hunter pony of the year supreme sash
4. Redshaws Out Of The Balou
The Classic Services worker title goes to Alasdair Prickett and this classy intermediate campaigner
5. Lyncrest’s Malakie
The Dun Highland stallion and Rebecca Penny top the Heritage Champions of Champions field
6. Gloves Blakehill William
The consistent Connemara and Ellie Kivlochan are off to see Santa as they head the Olympia Heritage championship, booking their place at the December final
7. Elmswood Spring Bubble
This four-year-old mare and Beatrice Taverner-Jordan scoop the Jobling-Purser supreme mini show pony honours, with producer John Harvey
8. Broomfield Pocket Money
The Black Country Saddles rider of the year supreme goes to the winner of the under 17s section, Gigi Gough
9. Ruso Something Perfect
Sally Baxter’s lead-rein of hunter type, ridden by Lylah O’Brien, is picture perfect to stand Evans mini show hunter pony supreme
10. Brynrodyn Danielle
Mini queen Sharn Linney leads Jessica Summers to victory in the novice Heritage championship on the pretty palomino mare
11. Cadlanvalley Buzby
Libby Grota and the superstar Welsh section B stallion trot to the Heritage supreme
12. Chycoose Morning Edition
Martha Jobling-Purser gets a winning tune out of the striking 148cm show pony to land the Classic Services supreme
13. Idyllic Spartacus
The grey Welsh section A never misses a beat on route to the Heritage mini supreme with Livie Smith at the helm
14. Rascality
The gelding and a delighted Chrystia Reynolds gallop to the Nobel Bing working hunter supreme accolade as well as a HOYS ticket
15. Merrycorner Mister Bui
Harriet Dennsion rides the 153cm show hunter pony to scoop the top title of the show, the Philip Judge International supreme
16. Barford Jackpot
There’s no stopping Mia Donaldson and 133cm show hunter pony gelding as they clinch a host of wins including the Colosso family supreme show hunter pony of the year award
17. Townend Schubert
Aimme Devane and the multi-garlanded Fell stallion land the Saunters Plant Hire Heritage working hunter pony supreme
18. Moortown Master Craftsman
Lucinda Leeming is Black Country Saddles mini rider of the year aboard her delightful Dartmoor gelding
19. Hilin Hynod
The Team Holder Show Team home-produced title is awarded to this show pony first ridden and his young jockey Brooke Douglas
20. Justin The Cards
Poppy Carter reigns in the Classic Services intermediate supreme on this five-year-old show riding type.
