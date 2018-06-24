Celebrating Devon: 7 scrumptious Dartmoor ponies we’ve seen out and about this year

As Devon is crowned H&H magazine’s horsiest county, we celebrate the region’s native breed — the Dartmoor — by picking out seven stunning ponies who have shone in the show ring already this term.

Which one would be your dream ‘Dartie’?

1. Cayberry Pimpernel

This picture perfect lead rein pony was piloted by Kian Doherty to land the mini mountain and moorland (M&M) title at BSPS Area 1B.

2. Moortown Crusader

Ensuring the breed retains its local form, the consistent stallion was overall in-hand supreme at Devon County Show for the second year running, booking his return ticket to the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Cuddy final.

3. Hisley Carnival

Partnered by Jemima Jewson, this gelding was overall mini M&M Royal International (RIHS) Pretty Polly champion at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championships.

4. Langworthy Swift Ghost

Lizzie Houghton rode her own successful mare to bag the overall M&M open ridden title at Royal Cornwall.

5. Langfield Lord Asriel

Ridden by Olivia Taylor, the gelding was overall RIHS young rider victor at North of England’s spring fixture. The pair also won their HOYS junior class at Royal Three Counties.

6. Newoak Gold Edition

William Parkin and this eight-year-old gelding cleaned up at Devon and Cornwall, landing M&M lead rein classes at both.

7. Vean Night Flight

At NPS Area 25, Hilary Cowie rode the RIHS young rider winner to bag a Hickstead place.

Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (21 June 2018), to find out how your county fared