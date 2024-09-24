



With its oversized arena and winter turnout solutions, there’s a lot to like about this Staffordshire barn conversion and its smart yard.

Set in four-and-a-quarter acres, Bracken Barn lies in the hamlet of Newchurch, less than two miles from the tiny village of Hoar Cross, which is home to a luxury day spa and the popular Meynell Ingram Arms.

Bracken Barn is just a 20-minute drive to the centre of Burton-on-Trent. The town is home to a variety of sports clubs, a general hospital, major supermarkets and a good range of schools. The town’s mainline station has daily departures for Nottingham (39 mins), Birmingham New Street (23 mins), Edinburgh (four hours 42 mins) and Cardiff Central. (two hours 30 mins).

Local equestrian centres include Hargate (21 mins), Ivanhoe (41 mins) and Newbold Verdon (51 mins), while you can go cross-country schooling at Poplars Farm (13 mins).

Racing fans are just a short drive from Uttoxeter Racecourse (19 mins).

Bracken Barn is listed with Parker Hall Estate Agents for a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The yard and paddocks are across the lane from the house. In addition to around four acres of post-and-rail paddocks, this property has a winter turnout pen to ensure your horses can spend time outdoors all-year round.

The smart American barn has two storage chambers either side of the main stabling area. Inside, you’ll find four stables, a tack room and feed store, enabling you to do your chores while staying under cover.

Your schooling requirements will be well met by the 25x40m sand and fibre arena.

The four-bed house sits within an exclusive gated courtyard and has a south-facing courtyard garden that was newly landscaped this year with lawns and fruit trees. There’s a double garage with a EV charging point.

Downstairs is home to a large reception room with adjoining study, utility, family kitchen diner, separate dining room and downstairs toilet. There are exposed beams and brickwork throughout the house.

The lounge includes french doors opening out to the front. There is also an inglenook fireplace.

The kitchen diner features granite worktops, a stainless steel Franke sink and integrated dishwasher.

Upstairs, you’ll find the property’s four bedrooms and the family bathroom. The master and bedroom two have ensuite bathrooms.

Is this the ideal home for you and your horses?

