Celebrating 2014 Boxing Day meets around the UK… and beyond [PICTURES]

More than a quarter of a million people showed their support for hunting at Boxing Day meets around the country, 10 years after the Hunting Act 2004 was passed.

On one of the biggest days of the year for hunting, more than 300 packs in the UK held their traditional Boxing Day meets in towns, at pubs or in areas where large numbers of people could congregate safely.

With thanks to all those who have sent in their photographs, Horse & Hound brings you some pictures from action around the country, and further afield.

North Cotswold by Alex TownsendThanks to Alex Townsend for sending in this great picture of Nigel Peel MFH and the North Cotswold hounds

Berks and Bucks Drag by Wayne Jones PhotographyThe Berks and Bucks Draghounds heading to their first line. Photograph by Wayne Jones Photography

Flint and Denbigh by Jane YorkeJane Yorke sent in this picture of followers having fun out with the Flint and Denbigh

GermanyAction from Germany: the Hamburger Schleppjagdverein host their Boxing Day meet in Sudermühlen in the south of Hamburg. Photograph sent in by Carl Bolten

UnknownDavid Biggerstaff and young daughter Tillie enjoy a morning with the Kimblewick at Cholesbury Common in Buckinghamshire where over 3000 people supported the meet. Photograph by John Taylor

Belvoir by Damien Wood The Belvoir Hunt leaving their meet. Photograph by Damien Wood Photography

Badsworth and Bramham Moor Poppy Burnell aged 12 daughter of Wayne MFHPoppy Burnell, 12, daughter of joint-master Wayne Burnell, out with the Badsworth and Bramham Moor at Aberford. Photograph by Jane Burnell

North Norfolk Harries by Lenny BlakemoreThe North Norfolk Harriers heading to their Boxing Day meet at Sennowe Park. Photograph by Lenny Blakemore

Vine and Craven Jessica and Bella McCarthy first day from Sam RozakJessica and Bella McCarthy enjoy their first day hunting out with the Vine and Craven. Photograph by Sam Rozak

Kirsty Fortey LedburyKirstey Fortey takes a selfie with the many followers and supporters of the Ledbury Hunt

 

Douth Dorset Ruby Burgess by Verity BurgessYoung South Dorset follower Ruby Burgess with Dominic Jones, joint-master and huntsman of the South Dorset. Photograph by Verity Burgess

Tom James with Four Burrow by Lisa WoodTom James jumping a typical Cornish bank out with the Four Burrow. Photograph by Lisa Wood

Essex and Suffolk by Hollie BostockA picture of elegance from the Essex and Suffolk. Photography by Hollie Bostock

Nicola Malkin on Grace Cheshire BloodhoundsNicola Malkin, 15, raised over £200 for Cancer Research UK for riding her cob Grace bareback out with the Cheshire Bloodhounds.

Atherston 2 yr old Rose Cassapi Paskins with mum TraceyTwo-year-old Rose Cassapi Paskins with her mother Tracey at the Atherstone’s Boxing Day meet

Quorn by Beth WalshBeth Walsh sent in this great action shot of a young sidesaddle rider flying a hedge with the Quorn

Croome and West Warks by Peter LoleThe Croome and West Warwickshire in Pershore High Street. Photograph by Peter Lole

Tennessee Valley by Ryan JohnseyFrom the USA: Tennessee Valley Hunt Club huntsman and two junior members. Photograph by Ryan Johnsey

Holly White aged 2 on Smartie with Barlow by Kate WhiteTwo-year-old Holly White riding Smartie out with the Barlow Hunt

West Percy by Helen WyldCraig Anderson and Clare Dunn look out over the West Percy country. Photography by Helen Wyld