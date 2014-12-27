Celebrating 2014 Boxing Day meets around the UK… and beyond [PICTURES]

More than a quarter of a million people showed their support for hunting at Boxing Day meets around the country, 10 years after the Hunting Act 2004 was passed.

On one of the biggest days of the year for hunting, more than 300 packs in the UK held their traditional Boxing Day meets in towns, at pubs or in areas where large numbers of people could congregate safely.

With thanks to all those who have sent in their photographs, Horse & Hound brings you some pictures from action around the country, and further afield.

Thanks to Alex Townsend for sending in this great picture of Nigel Peel MFH and the North Cotswold hounds

The Berks and Bucks Draghounds heading to their first line. Photograph by Wayne Jones Photography

Jane Yorke sent in this picture of followers having fun out with the Flint and Denbigh

Action from Germany: the Hamburger Schleppjagdverein host their Boxing Day meet in Sudermühlen in the south of Hamburg. Photograph sent in by Carl Bolten

David Biggerstaff and young daughter Tillie enjoy a morning with the Kimblewick at Cholesbury Common in Buckinghamshire where over 3000 people supported the meet. Photograph by John Taylor

The Belvoir Hunt leaving their meet. Photograph by Damien Wood Photography

Poppy Burnell, 12, daughter of joint-master Wayne Burnell, out with the Badsworth and Bramham Moor at Aberford. Photograph by Jane Burnell

The North Norfolk Harriers heading to their Boxing Day meet at Sennowe Park. Photograph by Lenny Blakemore

Jessica and Bella McCarthy enjoy their first day hunting out with the Vine and Craven. Photograph by Sam Rozak

Kirstey Fortey takes a selfie with the many followers and supporters of the Ledbury Hunt

Young South Dorset follower Ruby Burgess with Dominic Jones, joint-master and huntsman of the South Dorset. Photograph by Verity Burgess

Tom James jumping a typical Cornish bank out with the Four Burrow. Photograph by Lisa Wood

A picture of elegance from the Essex and Suffolk. Photography by Hollie Bostock

Nicola Malkin, 15, raised over £200 for Cancer Research UK for riding her cob Grace bareback out with the Cheshire Bloodhounds.

Two-year-old Rose Cassapi Paskins with her mother Tracey at the Atherstone’s Boxing Day meet

Beth Walsh sent in this great action shot of a young sidesaddle rider flying a hedge with the Quorn

The Croome and West Warwickshire in Pershore High Street. Photograph by Peter Lole

From the USA: Tennessee Valley Hunt Club huntsman and two junior members. Photograph by Ryan Johnsey

Two-year-old Holly White riding Smartie out with the Barlow Hunt

Craig Anderson and Clare Dunn look out over the West Percy country. Photography by Helen Wyld