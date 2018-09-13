Meet the 9 previous winners of Blenheim’s 8/9yo CIC3* — where are they now?

Since its inception in 2009, the eight- and nine-year-old CIC3* competition at the SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials has, unsurprisingly, thrown up some horses who have gone on to achieve great things in the eventing world.

Ahead of this week’s Blenheim (13-16 September), we take a look back at the nine previous winners, what they went on to do and where they are now…

2009 — Flying Machine

Partnered by Piggy French, Flying Machine was the inaugural winner of this competition. Aged eight at the time, the gelding by Cult Hero jumped a double clear, bar one showjumping time-fault to top the class, beating the late, great Avebury and Andrew Nicholson into second place. Flying Machine went on to finish fourth in the CCI4* at Luhmuhlen in 2011 before he was taken on by Annie Keir, the daughter of one of his co-owners, Belinda Keir. Annie and ‘Fly’ enjoyed competing at the lower levels, including finishing second in the CCIJ* at Tattersalls in 2014.

2010 — NZB Land Vision

This big grey took the spoils in 2010 aged nine, ridden by Sir Mark Todd, beating Treason and Sarah Cohen into second and Zara Tindall and High Kingdom into seventh. The following spring, ‘Ben’ and Mark won Badminton, after which he only did a few events due to being plagued by injury. Ben was put down on 17 March 2018 when he suffered complications after colic surgery. Mark told H&H at the time: “He was definitely the best horse I’d had since Charisma”.

2011 — Oslo

Aged nine at the time, Oslo and William Fox-Pitt ran away with the competition in 2011, beating Sarah Cohen and Treason into second by over four penalties. Just a few weeks later, Oslo went on to win the CCI4* at Pau and was a potential ride for William at the London Olympics, but a foreleg suspensory ligament injury ruled him out of contention. He returned to competition, completing Badminton in 2013, but then went on to compete in just one-day events until the announcement of his retirement in June 2017. But this season, the gelding by Lando has been seen back out on the eventing circuit, jumping around BE100 and open novice under-18 classes, piloted by Daisy Dollar.

2012 — Quimbo

This stunning Spanish-bred gelding, beat Bay My Hero and William Fox-Pitt into second place in 2012. One month later, the nine-year-old won Bokelo CCI3* and then the CCI4* at Kentucky the following spring. He was retired from competition in 2015 and went to live out his days in New Zealand, where he is being ridden by Charlie Sellar, daughter of owner Deborah.

2013 — Fernhill Pimms

This gelding, by ARD VDL Douglas, owned by Catherine Witt and Carol Gee, gave William Fox-Pitt his second title in this class in 2013, aged nine. Chris Burton and Graf Liberty finished second, while Mark Todd and Leonidas II were third. Since then, ‘Pimms’ finished fifth in the CCI3* at Bramham and was 10th at Burghley both in 2015. After William’s fall at Le Lion d’Angers and an extended break, Pimms returned to competition in 2017, and the pair have completed four CIC3*s this season.

2014 — Faerie Dianimo

This diminutive grey mare won under Jonelle Price in 2014, when Andrew Nicholson and Cillnabradden Evo were second and Paul Tapner and Indian Mill finished third. Since then, ‘Maggie’ has gone on to achieve some incredible results. These include fourth at Pau’s CCI4* in the weeks after her Blenheim victory, second at Luhmuhlen CCI4* in 2015, 17th at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 and 10th in the CCI4* at Pau in 2017, just a few weeks after Jonelle returned to competition after giving birth. Most recently, Maggie won the CCI4* at Luhmuhlen earlier this season.

2015 — Cloud Dancer II

Jonelle Price won this class for a second year in a row in 2015, this time on The Marley and Me Syndicate’s Cloud Dancer II. The big-moving son of San Remo led the dressage by over six marks from eventual second-placed Spes Addit Or and Astier Nicolas. ‘Marley’, now 11-years-old, went on to finish fourth and third in the Event Rider Masters classes at Blair Castle and Blenheim respectively in 2016. This year, Marley has consolidated his form, winning three open intermediate classes on the bounce mid-season.

2016 — Caja 20

This chestnut mare became the third eight-year-old to win this title. Ridden by Willa Newton, Caja 20 beat Laura Collett and Mr Bass into second and Andrew Nicholson and Swallow Springs into third in 2016. Since then, Caja and Willa have finished third in the CCI3* at Tattersalls in 2017, which was enough to see them long listed for the European Championships at Strzegom, and most recently jumped double clear in the CIC3* at Millstreet in August.

2017 — Cooley Lands

In one of the closest finishes possible, Chris Burton and Cooley Lands clinched victory from Brookpark Vikenti and Kazuma Tomoto in 2017 by just 0.1 penalty. Owned by Kate Walls, ‘Cyril’ was the only horse to finish on his dressage score in this class last year. The now 10-year-old by Cavalier Land then went on to finish eighth in the CCI3* at Boekelo and is now in Tryon, ready to compete with Chris at the World Equestrian Games.

Keep up-to-date with the competition at Blenheim this week via horseandhound.co.uk and don’t miss the full report in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out on 20 September