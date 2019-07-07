What a beauty! A countryside nest with 10 stables, 8 acres, wash bay and horse walker…

Take a look at this dreamy country home with a stone-built barn conversion and equestrian facilities that is looking for a new family to call it home.

Crown Barn is set in a secluded location in the village of Fringford in North Oxfordshire.

Bicester is the nearest town, offering two railway stations, and the M40 is within easy reach and offers access to London, M25, Oxford and Birmingham.

Looking for an equestrian centre in the area? Head to Huntersfield (33 miles), Checkendon (38 miles) or Overdale (30 miles).

Cross-country courses within easy reach include: Lyneham Heath Equestrian (28 miles) and Attington (25 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase and if showing is your discipline of choice sign up to BSPS Area 15A.

Newbury Racecourse is just over an hour’s drive away. Polo is on offer at Kirtlington Park which is just nine miles from the front door.

Jodie Pharaon dressage and livery is located 17 miles away and Cherwell competition centre is also 17 miles away.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, Crown Barn is currently priced at £1.85m.

Slip on those boots and we’ll show you round…

There are eight acres of paddocks which are fenced by well-maintained post and rail. They feature automatic waters drinkers, hardcore standing in gateways and drainage channels which allows all-year-round turnout.

There are two stable yards. The first yard has 10 large loose boxes, an office, a tack room, a grooming bay and a wash bay. The second has five loose boxes. All stables have rubber matting and automatic drinkers.

Other horsey facilities include a 20x60m outdoor school, a five-bay horse walker, a storage barn and hard standing with enough room for a lorry.

Welcome home! The house is a barn conversion which is surrounded by pretty gardens.

The main house boasts generous family-sized living accommodation with state of the art features and it has been decorated with modernity in mind.

There are currently five bedrooms and planning consent exists for the construction of 750 sq ft of further accommodation.

Chill out after a long day at the yard in this pristine bathroom complete with oval bath…

There is also an attractive static caravan on site, which overlooks the paddocks, with two double bedrooms, bathroom and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, plus decking.

