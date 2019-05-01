Flying hats, uniforms and tartan: 14 of our favourite outfits from the Badminton trot-up

The trot-up at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials is always a fashion parade, with riders showing off all kinds of outfits…

Emily King matched the orange shade of her hat and jacket to her chestnut mount Dargun, but ended up losing her hat as she ran (above and below).

Harry Meade sports a blue ensemble as he trots up Away Cruising.

Swedish first-timer Malin Josefsson looks stylish in a floaty blue skirt, green jacket and red hat as she presents Golden Midnight.

British rider Ellen Cameron makes her debut at Badminton with Hanleen Crown Jewels and is dressed by Fairfax & Favor, wearing smart red trousers and over-the-knee boots, with red tassels.

Harry Mutch, another first-timer, leads up HD Bronze wearing a checked three-piece suit.

Louisa Milne Home, one of the last competitors to get into Badminton from the waiting list, wears her trademark tartan to present King Eider and wins the Hiho Silver best-dressed female prize.

Irish rider Ciaran Glynn sports a checked jacket as he brings forward November Night.

Italian rider Arianna Schivo wears the uniform of the Carabinieri (Italian police). Her mount is Quefira De L’Ormeau.

Sarah Bullimore (Reve Du Rouet) looks smart in a fully co-ordinated outfit from Fairfax & Favor, with a maroon hat, top and boots combined with a grey jacket.

James Sommerville collects the HiHo Silver best-dressed male award as he presents Talent in plum trousers.

Kitty King presents Vendredi Biats in a matching blue patterned jacket and boots.

Alex Bragg plays to the crowd as he presents Zagreb wearing a jacket and waistcoat with red trimmings and a matching hat.

Will Furlong takes to the trot-up strip in a tartan coat and matching waistcoat from Fairfax & Favor, with a shirt from the Oxford Shirt Company. His look is finished with sunglasses, as he shows off Collien P 2.

Australian rider Isabel English put together a white ensemble to trot up the grey part-Connemara Feldale Mouse at her first Badminton.

Pictures by Peter Nixon

Pick up this week's magazine (dated 2 May) for the full H&H Badminton form guide