Festive stars: the ambitious young rider who promises to be a force to be reckoned with

Over this festive season, we are shining a light on up-and-coming talent across the equestrian disciplines. These are riders you really need to keep an eye out for during the 2020 season...

Anna Jesty’s discipline switch from eventing to dressage aged 14 has certainly served her well. The 20-year-old competed on the British team at the Young Rider European Championships in 2018, riding Aquiro. And now, with a very talented new ride, looks set to be a force to be reckoned with in 2020.

“I trained Aquiro up to grand prix, with the help of my trainer Anna Ross,” says Anna, who was based with Anna Ross until 2018, when the latter made the move from Wiltshire to Devon to set up Elite Dressage. “Acquiro scored over 70% at the Europeans, which was really cool, but he was 16 so six months ago I bought Flow Motion.”

The eight-year-old, who is by Furstenball, has so much talent that Anna has been able to “fast-track” him through the levels, and they are now competing successfully at PSG.

“When I got him he wasn’t even really at medium level, and didn’t have a change each way. But he has age on his side, and he is really cool. I got bored of advanced medium so decided to move up!” laughs Anna.

“I have one more year in young riders — handily I turn 21 on 5 January — so we will aim for internationals, and then at under-25s the year after.

“He finds everything so easy, and completely within his comfort zone, so he does like to play around a bit. But when he puts his brain to the job, he’s amazing!”

Having made the big decision to set up on her in 2018, after leaving Anna Ross’ team — “I didn’t really want to ride so many babies” — Anna now has a seven-box yard in Dorset, but travels to train with Anna Ross frequently, as well as young rider team trainer Paul Fielder. “Paul and Anna conflab about me!” she laughs.

Keep an eye out for this young rider as her star keeps rising in 2020.

