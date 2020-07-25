Is this the most ‘extra’ horsebox you’ve ever seen?

On 6 July, British-based Australian event rider Andrew Hoy picked up his brand new horsebox and its accompanying trailer, and we think it’s one of the most jaw-dropping bits of kit we’ve seen.

This truck and trailer was built in close collaboration with Stefanie and Andrew Hoy, German company Roelofsen, for Hoy Eventing.

The horsebox with pop-up and pop-out offers sleeping space for five people and can travel up to five horses, with the trailer offering transport for a further three horses and has a separate room for the grooms too.

The images on the horsebox are of some of Andrew’s eventing stars in action. These are Vassily de Lassos, Basmati and Bloom des Hauts Crets and the photos were captured by Jason Bax at EquuisImages, who said he was “thrilled to be asked to provide images for Andrew Hoy’s new lorry”.

The RR6 Top Class Line model from Roelofsen provides all the luxury that riders, their horses and support team might require. The slide-out extension means that the living area can be substantially enlarged.

The living features a colour screen with remote control, automatic satellite dish and a home cinema system with DVD and CD player. The living area is also stylishly furnished and upholstered, with a parquet floor and insulated walls.

The kitchen is complete and equipped with all the appliances you can think of: a spacious fridge, a combination oven/microwave, a ceramic hot plate, an extraction hood, an espresso machine for delicious coffee and a dishwasher. The truck is equipped with a diesel-fired central heating boiler for all your heating and hot water needs.

The shower and toilet area has fixtures and fittings including a shower cabin with a thermostatic tap, a sliding shower door and a porcelain flushing toilet.

Above the shower area are two comfortable sleeping berths, equipped with a pop-up roof in order to provide more space and comfort.

Continued below…

8 (very) unusual uses for your horsebox Horseboxes don’t come cheap, which is why horse owners are getting creative with ways to make the investment worthwhile, discovers The ultimate guide to horsebox insurance Deciding what horsebox insurance you need might fill you with dread, but here's everything you need to know to get *Summer sale* Save up to 40% on Horse & Hound subscriptions If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

The horses also have everything they need to travel in safety and comfort. Features include rubber matting throughout, with a rubber ramp and rubber walls too. Partitions are adjustable to as little as 10cm increments and there are electric fans for air extraction too. Sizeable water tanks mean that you don’t need to worry about running out of water while using the lorry’s built-in washdown facilities.

Even the trailer offers a small luxurious living area complete with bathroom with toilet and shower, a bed above the bathroom, an LED TV with DVD player, sink in the kitchen, refrigerator and microwave, air conditioning and heating, clean water and waste water tank.

Now, we just need to win the Lottery…

We are continuing to produce Horse & Hound as a weekly magazine during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to keep our website at horseandhound.co.uk up to date with breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.