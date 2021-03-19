A Rachael Blackmore appreciation and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a one incredible jockey to a horse that knows the drill, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Heaven Help Us knows her way home



Blackbow could definitely have a career in dressage once he’s finished racing



Two legends enjoying their retirement



Rollin’



An old photo but one we very much enjoy



Martin Fuchs’ girlfriend was the envy of many recently when she got to ride her boyfriend’s European Showjumping champion Clooney

Rachael Blackmore — no words needed…



And our favourite social media post this week is…





…And here she is hunting with the Tipperary while growing up



