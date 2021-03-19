{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

A Rachael Blackmore appreciation and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a one incredible jockey to a horse that knows the drill, we saw it all on social media.

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Heaven Help Us knows her way home

    Blackbow could definitely have a career in dressage once he’s finished racing

    Two legends enjoying their retirement

    Rollin’

    An old photo but one we very much enjoy

    Martin Fuchs’ girlfriend was the envy of many recently when she got to ride her boyfriend’s European Showjumping champion Clooney

    Rachael Blackmore — no words needed…

    And our favourite social media post this week is…

    …And here she is hunting with the Tipperary while growing up

    If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter, on facebook and on instagram today?

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefit

    You may like...