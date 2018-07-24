9 things to see, do and buy at the 2018 Royal International Horse Show

Ahead of the highly anticipated BHS Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) (24-29 July), we take a look at nine sure-to-be highlights that you don’t want to miss.



1. Young rider talent



What: The Ponies UK Young Riders Mountain and Moorland (M&M) ridden final

Where: Roger Stack Arena, Wednesday 25 July, 7.30am

With three classes for young riders of the M&M ponies, competition is going to be fierce as the best of the best junior jockeys come forward to compete for the overall crown. There are separate classes for small and large breeds, as well as an intermediate section which allows stallions to have their time to shine.

2. Something to keep

What: Mandy’s Memories

Where: Stand no. 31

Mandy’s memories offers affordable bespoke memorial jewellery and keepsakes. Tokens can be made out of horse hair, pet fur, babies first curl, a lock of a loved one’s hair or even funeral ashes.

3. Cheer on your team

What: The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain

Where: This has a new slot this year, and will take place on Sunday 29 June in the International Arena (2.15pm). Equestrian sport’s oldest and most prestigious team challenge, with national teams from around the globe competing for one of the most coveted prizes in this Olympic discipline.

4. High knees

What: The open Hackney championship (Hackney Horse Society)

Where: International Arena, Wednesday 25 July, 3.30pm

Open to the first six prize winners in the both the Hackney horse and pony classes, this harness class sees the champion and reserve qualify for the prestigious driving final the Horse of the Year Show. Expect some stunningly flashy horses and some breathtaking outfits, coming together for this masterclass in carriage driving.

5. Shine with Shapley’s

What: Shapley’s grooming products

Where: Stand no. 93

A comprehensive line of equine grooming and health products for show and everyday use. Check out the Hi Gloss finishing spray for those last minute touch ups and take home some of the M-T-G oil which is a popular choice for the prevention of skin conditions such as a mud fever and tail rubbing.

6. Class acts

What: Saracen Horse Feeds supreme hunter championship

Where: Thursday 26 July, International Arena, 3.00pm

Sure to be one of the highlights of the showing schedule as the first and second placed lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight hunters go head to head in the ultimate showdown. Jayne Ross made history last year by winning all three sections, can she do it again?

7. Up for the challenge?

What: The MS Amlin Eventers’ Challenge

Where: Thursday 26 July, International Arena, 4.00pm

A special national competition open to invited event riders. Approx. height of obstacles 1.20m. Last year’s winner Paul Tapner is set to return to try and retain his title.

8. Spotting future champions

What: The Old Lodge International seven- and eight-year-old championship

Where: Sunday 29 July, International Arena, 9.30am

Make sure you check out this prestigious final which is sure to be the best place to spot out the showjumping champions of the future.

9. Snap happy

What: Equinational Photography

Where: Stable Field

If you’re competing your own horse or pony, you can’t leave the showground without getting your obligatory RIHS official photo.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday.