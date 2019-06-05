8 snaps of show ring superstars who shone at the annual Redwings horse show

There were some real stand-out performances at the 2019 Redwings Show — which is in its 10th year — held at Topthorn Equestrian Centre.

Which steeds took home the top titles, but most importantly, who stole your heart?

Redwings Show organiser Jude Palmer said that the competitors made the anniversary show one to remember:

“With the novice ring and just for fun classes, we always aim to create a friendly and supportive environment for those new to showing, but we were also thrilled to see healthy competition between the more experienced show-goers,” said Jude. “This year included many of our previous champions and those recently returned from major national shows. We’re delighted with the support given to our show which benefits our rescued horses, and we look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

Check out these seven show ring superstars, which one would you take home?

1. Moss Town Marz

Standing supreme was Victoria Campbell and her 23-year-old Irish Draught cross Connemara Moss Town Marz. The pair were fresh from taking third place in the senior ridden class at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and here, they had won the hunters and the veterans en-route to the overall accolade.

2. Byersgreen Alfie

Reserve in the best condition championship — standing behind Victoria and Marz — was Amy Forsdyke with her delightful Dales gelding Byersgreen Alfie.

3. Zazu

Maisie Gooderham had a great day out with her charming Welsh section A Zazu.

4. Criafol Celtic King

The lovely grey gelding Criafol Celtic King was victorious in-hand for Rebecca Alcock.

5. Perehill Tia

Diana Dunstan showed her stunning one-year-old British donkey Perehill Tia who landed the donkey youngstock in-hand class and the section championship before standing overall reserve supreme of show.

6. Leandro Z

The striking chestnut Leandro Z was a winner over sticks with his owner Nicola Withey.

7. Betws Ffynnon

Jasmine Briggs was all smiles when her Welsh section A Betws Ffynnon took third in his in-hand class.

8. Redwings Jacob

Former Redwing resident Jacob won the best ridden rescue class with Rebecca Wright at the helm.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday