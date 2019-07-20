8 of the best gallops we snapped at the Great Yorkshire Show

It’s one of the biggest county fixtures of the season and if you’re going to land a championship on Yorkshire soil then you need to bring your A-game — in the form of a blistering gallop in front of the grandstand crowd.

With its main arena and White Rose ring, the grassy turf at the Great Yorkshire offers riders the opportunity to let their mounts go down the long side. But which of our 2019 winners produced the most pace?



Here are eight flawless gallops we snapped during this year’s Great Yorkshire Show:

1. The Forger

Libby Robertson pilots the stunning grey gelding to maxi cob victory, picking up a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket in the process.

2. KBF Crescendo

The six-year-old mare — champion at last year’s Royal International — is coloured champion with producer Jayne Ross at the helm.

3. MHS Charlie Fox

The novice hunter accolade goes to Aubrey Chapman and this promising five-year-old lightweight, who is ultra-exuberant as he gallops past the grandstand.

4. Red Rock III

Tracey Veale’s gorgeous gelding produces two awe-inspiring push-ons with producer Vicky Hesford to scoop the overall cob championship as well as the coloured reserve title.

5. Waitwith Texas Star

Jennifer Cowan gears up the Welsh section A gelding before galloping to the overall HOYS small breeds championship.

6. Brookdale Limited Edition

The Mears family’s prolific maxi cob took the ladies’ class with producer Danielle Heath, who is all smiles aboard the victorious grey.

7. View Point

The reigning HOYS hunter champion lowers and goes for producer Rob Walker as he secures the open hunter title. This was the eighth time Robert has won the Great Yorkshire hunter championship.

8. Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso

The Mountain and Moorland supreme is clinched by the HOYS-winning Welsh cob, who is in perfect sync with his owner/rider Emma Boardman.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. Don’t miss the full report in from the 2019 Great Yorkshire Show in this week’s issue (18 July)