Doing it yourself — 8 amateurs who are smashing it in the show ring

We are celebrating the home-produced talent who have made waves in the show ring this season. So check out these eight amateur combinations who are giving the pros a run for their money:

1. Foalskye Little Topper and Hope Fisher

It’s one thing to land your amateur tickets, but this eight-year-old Fell and his jockey went that little bit further to clinch their Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) open ticket and stand overall Mountain and Moorland (M&M) ridden champion at The Show Register’s spring show.

2. KBF Knockmore and Heather McCloy

Heather rode her own four-year-old hunter to win his young horse class and stand reserve champion at the Royal Three Counties. The pair were also second at Royal Windsor in May.

3. Meldore Tywysog and Richard Stephenson

The flashy Welsh section D stallion booked his place in the RIHS Pretty Polly final after winning his M&M class and standing section champion at BSPS Area 1B.

4. Cobbington Bear and Anne Thornley

This duo dominated in the cob classes at Warrington where they won the lightweights and took overall cob champion, giving them both their first ticket to Hickstead.

5. Emlagharan Ceolaire and Olivia Rocks

Another M&M pairing to come to the fore in a Pretty Polly championship was 21-year-old Olivia and her home-produced Connemara gelding, who stole the show at BSPS Area 2A (Cheshire Premier).

6. Riverside Daffodil and Renee Nichols

The bold and brave Connemara mare, owned and ridden by Renne, had only competed in a handful of working hunter pony classes before she went on to win her class and take the championship at the 2018 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

7. Pharaohs Gold and Jessica Please

Jess rode her own coloured gelding to land the working show horse spoils at Royal Cornwall show.

8. Glenmore Gwennic and Emma James

Home-produced by Sophie and her sister Emma, the dun stallion was successful at both South Of England and Lincolnshire county in the exceeding 143cm HOYS M&M working hunter pony class, also standing champion on both occasions. He also picked up his HOYS flat ticket at Lincolnshire.

