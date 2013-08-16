Autumn riding holiday special offers you won’t want to miss

Burghley Horse Trials is just 3 weeks away — which means autumn is lurking just around the corner. To make the end of summer bearable we’ve sussed out 3 special offers on autumn horse riding holidays — the ideal solution if you’re just back from your summer break and are already pining for another.

Whether you want to combine riding with wine, a spa or photography, there’s an offer to suit you.

1. Tuscany: soak in a spa and taste wine

Could there be a more winning combination? You’ll be staying in converted buildings in the grounds of a Tuscan castle with access to a swimming pool, tennis court and mountain bikes. Over the course of the week you’ll hack through the grounds of the castle, through olive groves and hamlets and ride towards Lake Bolsena. A trip to local vineyards and wine cellars will be arranged on one day, as well as a visit to a natural hot water pool where you can take a well-earned break from riding.

The deal: £795 per person for a week REDUCED from £995

Dates: 1 September–31 October 2013

Visit: www.equestrian-escapes.com/riding-holidays-Italy-Tuscany

Tel: 01829 781123

2. South Africa: hone your photography skills

Top up your fading summer tan with a stay at Ants Lodge in South Africa. As well as spending the week riding through the Waterberg area looking at game you’ll have the opportunity to learn how to take fantastic photos with the help of professional photographer Lotty van Hulst. The photography tuition, a night sky safari and a wine tasting evening are all included in the discounted price.

The deal: £1,015 for a standard room and £1,484 for a deluxe room per person for a week REDUCED from £1,342 for a standard room and £1,527 for a deluxe room

Dates: 16-23 November 2013

Visit: www.inthesaddle.com

Tel: 01299 272997

3. Tuscany: improve your dressage and indulge in Italian food

This is an opportunity to develop your dressage on well-schooled horses with the help of the villa’s hosts Giovanni and Cristina de Marchi, who are passionate about dressage. The trip includes 6 dressage lessons as well as 3 hacks through the Tuscan countryside. Each night dinner is a social occasion served at a long table in the renovated 17th century villa — all cooked by Cristina’s mother.

The deal: £676 per person for 6 nights REDUCED from £845

Dates: 7–21 September 2013

Visit: www.zarasplanet.co.uk

Tel: 08444 870300

