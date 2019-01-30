Get your European Eventing Championships tickets

The 2019 FEI European Eventing Championships will take place in Luhmühlen in Germany, 28 August — 1 September.

Tickets are available now and here we give you the full lowdown on prices and what is available to ensure you don’t miss Europe’s best eventing combinations going head-to-head at the end of the summer.

Wednesday 28 August

Trot-up: free admission *

Thursday 29 August

Dressage: Pre-sale tickets €13/on the day €15 *

16 and under: pre-sale tickets €8/on the day €10 *

Friday 30 August

Dressage: Pre-sale tickets €13/on the day €15 *

16 and under: pre-sale tickets €8/on the day €10 *

Saturday 31 August

Cross-country: Pre-sale tickets €33/on the day €35 *

16 and under: pre-sale tickets €15/on the day €17 *

* All prices include grandstand seating.

Ticket categories vary on showjumping day:

Sunday 1 September

Showjumping: Pre-sale roof grandstand seat tickets €33/on the day €35

Pre-sale open roof grandstand seat tickets €28/on the day €30

Entry only pre-sale ticket €20/ on the day €22

16 and under pre-sale tickets €15/on the day €17

Season tickets

Pre-sale roof grandstand seat tickets €78/on the day €80

Pre-sale open roof grandstand seat tickets €73/on the day €75

Entry only pre-sale ticket €65/ on the day €67

16 and under pre-sale tickets €35/on the day €37

International supporters’ pavilion

These tickets include a grandstand season pass, preferred parking, food and drinks, a start and result service, plus a programme and cost €250 if bought in advance, or €275 if purchased on the gate.

You can order tickets online via Ticketmaster or call the hotline (charges apply) on 018069990000

