Take a look around this jaw-dropping 50-acre equestrian estate, complete with an 8-bedroom house, swimming pool, stables and arena…





If you fancy a complete change of scenery with your horse when Covid restrictions allow, look no further than this whopping equestrian property for sale in Florida, USA. Set in Ranch Colony, which is a 2,000-acre gated community boasting its own private airpark, two championship golf courses, and an equestrian center, 19700 SE Mack Dairy Road is 15 minutes from the city of Jupiter, 35 minutes from Palm Beach and 40 minutes from Stuart.

This property has been created with the Mediterranean in mind and the main 30 acre estate is currently listed for $13.85m to go to auction on 9-13 April. The property has no reserve and will be sold to the highest bidder, either separately or collectively with an additional 20-acre parcel (currently listed for $1.3m) via ConciergeAuctions.com. Let’s take a look around…

This property features a 10,691 square foot stable and includes picturesque offerings for training and hacking, with a large all-weather arena.

There is plenty of grazing, too, which is all well fenced and there is also a private four-acre fishing lake.

There is indoor-outdoor entertaining with al fresco living areas.

There is a full fitted main kitchen, a second chef’s kitchen and a summer kitchen too.

The property also has a heated salt water swimming pool, which also has a poolside bar.

Continued below…

Enjoy great savings on Horse & Hound delivered to your door If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

In total, there are eight bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms. There are a further four WCs and the property extends over a total of 19,538 square feet.

Could you see yourself living here?

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free