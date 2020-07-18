16 super-cute foals, plus one you might not be expecting to see…

We recently asked you to submit your newborn foal photos, and you did not disappoint.

Here are 16 incredibly cute foals, plus one that is a little different…

Sylvandene Charisma

“This standard Shetland foal is by Buxted Discovery out of Ceann Charm. I am very much hoping to do in-hand showing with her and that she enjoys it as much as her parents!” — Belinda Jacques

Farringdon Moonlit Night



“Farringdon Moonlit Night is a registered New Forest pony born on 1 May 2020, and he was born on the New Forest. Moon is out of our lovely bay roan New Forest mare Lordsoak Starligh, who has rare blood lines on her dam’s side and is by Okedene Red Alert who sired Harvey’s Magic Moment — New Forest HOYS champion in 2015 and 2018. Moon is turning roan and I can’t wait to take him out showing in-hand next year and hopefully he will be a future New Forest stallion helping to maintain the New Forest rare breed. I hope Farringdon Moonlit Night is as successful as my New Forest show pony Newcopse Tigger who came third at HOYS in 2019, and that he will be a future HOYS pony” — Liz Mansbridge

Cruising in clone foals

“These are our two fillies by Cruising in clone (Cruising x Clover Hill mare), a full brother to Electric Cruise. They are out of mares who are full sisters by Courage II x ISH mare by Don Tristan. They are about 56% thoroughbred blood and we hope they will go far in eventing or showjumping as they have wonderful movement and combine some of the best breeding” — Shannon Tobin

By Diamond Lodge

“This is my purebed Irish Draught foal, who is out of Georgie and by Diamond Lodge. She is my forever horse. In the future I hope that we can grow as a team and compete at the big shows and even attempt some qualifiers. Alongside this, I aim to have lots of fun with her on hacks, local cross-country courses and farm rides. Most importantly, I cannot wait to be able to create a strong bond once we get her home after weaning” — Isabelle Barnes

H-Ekwador x Cavalier

“This is the first foal that I have bred. She was born on Saturday 11 July and is by H-Ekwador the grand prix dressage stallion, son of the Heraldik, and out of my Cavalier (KWPN) mare with whom I evented. I hope that she will become a dressage/event horse. We are wondering if she will turn grey like her parents!” — Sam Baker

Silver Mist

This is our Irish Draught filly, who was born on 5 April 2020. Her stable name is Missy and her mother is an Irish Draught Class 1 mare, Mist Opportunity. Missy is by Irish Draught stallion Silver Wind Twister, who is also a Class 1 stallion, who is by Silver Jasper out of Westpoint Diamond. Our hopes for this filly is that she will be in ridden and in-hand showing and breeding competitions. She has showjumping and hunting blood lines from her mother’s side and show champions and brood mare champions from her father’s bloodlines” — Lynn Drake Carr

Krowning



“This is my beautiful filly, born on 21 May — Maggie or Krowning Light. She’s my first foal and I’m thrilled with her. Her dam is Westphalian mare Fairlight (Furst Romancier/Sandro Hit) on loan from my friend Maria Pook. Maggie is her second foal. Her sire is Keady Star, who is currently standing at Langaller Stud. I’m hoping to eventually compete her showing and dressage” — Janette Hilliar

By Gwenllan Samson

“This is my little colt born on 20 June. He is a part-bred Welsh section D by the famous Gwenllan Samson (Northwick Welsh cobs). I am hoping to show him in the future” — Izzy Walker

Quarantine Star

“I recently welcomed a four-legged bundle of joy into the world. Polly aka Quarantine Star was born on 23 May this year at 1.45am. Polly is by Westpoint Quickfire and out of my homebred mare Ellie (La Chica da Rosa). I competed Ellie to 1.20m in British Showjumping (BS) and she finished second at HOYS in 2013 in the Search 4 a Star working hunter final. Polly is Ellies first and last foal. My main aim would be to compete Polly in BS classes and generally have fun her. She will probably be my last horse. Polly is just like her mum, beautiful and full of character and a total diva. Her arrival certainly gave me and my husband Allan something to look forward to during lockdown, it was just a shame my furlough from work ended before she was born. Both Ellie and Polly are my absolute pride and joy” — Tracy Sharp

Calian Z foal

“I welcomed my first homebred foal into the world last Thursday. He is by my mare of a lifetime, India, who jumped up to 1.30m, with Cavalier Royale bloodlines and he is by a beautiful young stallion called Calian Z by Calido, who showjumps with Clare Reynolds at 1.30m level. He is a bit of miracle baby as my mare was 17 years old and a maiden when we tried last year. She put up a lot of fluid and we were very late in the season, so we could not believe it when she fell in foal first time. We will keep him and India forever — I could never find a horse to replace India so it seemed logical to replace her with her own baby! He is yet to be named, but is the cheekiest and most loveable character you could wish for. We are over the moon with him, plus we need more coloureds on the showjumping circuit!” — Bryony Butler

Parker

“I welcomed my new bundle of joy four weeks ago. His name is Parker and he is an Irish Sports Horse x thoroughbred. My plans for the future is to break him in and produce him for showjumping and eventing. He is out of Braeside Apache (Indian Red) and his sire is Greenan Fort” — Emma Weir

Buzz

“This is my foal Buzz at one month old. He is by Classic Opera out of a thoroughbred mare, and I am hoping he will go eventing. He is called Buzz as he is always buzzing around and I regularly tell him to buzz off when I am trying to muck out! He enjoyed playing around and posing for the camera for these gorgeous photos, but he soon became bored!” — Sarah Judge

Loki

“This is my foal Loki. He was born 16 March 2020 and is out of my thoroughbred mare Tilly and by an Irish Draught stallion called Corrindon Dancer. Hopefully he will be my next hunter” — Ayla Johnson

Teddy

“This is the first time I met my filly Teddy, at 48 hours old. She was purchased in utero from breeder Marie Brittenden and has been bred for endurance and jumping. Teddy is a Rocky Mountain, Thoroughbred/Warmblood cross and I’m looking forward to lots of hacking and jumping, but most of time sharing a lifetime of joy with this little one” — Melissa Fryer

Frankie

“This is my newborn filly, named Frankie. She is out of Maddigen Silver Stardust, my 2009 Class 1 registered Irish Draught mare. ‘Dusty’ is by Connaught Grey and out of my first homebred Irish Draught filly, Saracens Silver Avanti. Frankie foaled at 3.08am on Tuesday 9 June 2020. I was lucky enough to watch the foaling with my mum, Helen too. Frankie has a magnificent pedigree, a fabulous temperament and is so confident. For a small filly she has a massive heart and I am so proud of the bond I have with both Dusty and Frankie. Frankie is by Avanti Amorous Archie, who is extremely well-known. He is a show champion and sire of show champions. He has been the leading UK Irish Draught Sire since 2008 and his purebred stock dominated at the IDHSGB breed show in 2019, with them winning all their classes, with a three-year-old gelding winning supreme of show. Frankie is one of the 16 pure-bred 2020 Archie babies. Both Dusty and Frankie are so loved and are in their forever homes with me” — Charlea Venters

Perseus

“This is my colt Perseus, who was born in March. He is by the record-breaking sales dressage stallion Vivino who is by Vivaldi. The mare is by Don Schufro. I believe this is Vivino’s first year of foals on the ground and I’ve not seen many other colts born, just fillies, so my boy is mega exciting for the future. He is in Holland now but I will bring him to the UK for future breeding here, so an exciting one to watch for British breeding! Due to Covid, I’ve not been able to get out to Holland to meet him yet” — Amanda Cotton

And finally… meet Caspian!

“This is Kinedale Prince Caspian, or Caspian, as he is known at home. He was born on 11 June 2020. He is by Spiced Rum of Kinedale and out of Silver Jubilee of Kinedale. He is destined to drive carriages and perhaps ridden dressage as has a part French Provence breed and therefore larger than your average donkey. He has a great cheeky attitude and loves belly rubs — when you sit on a chair he will rest his torso on your lap with his full weight on you. [It also looks as though he likes playing with sheep too!] He might become one of our therapy donkeys for those coping with anxiety and he’s a breath of fresh air and joy!” — Robert, Kinedale Donkeys

