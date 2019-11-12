11 hogged cobs who scored winning marks in the show ring during 2019

Who doesn’t love a cob? Low maintenance, versatile and certainly pleasing on the eye. And one major bonus, no plaiting up required.

But which of these 11 scrumptious hogged horses would you consider having on your 2020 show team? Note, it’s not an easy choice…



1. Copenhagen

Simon Reynolds led the cob championship at Lincolnshire County aboard the lightweight contender who stood second at the Royal International (RIHS) later in the season.

2. Miramax

The 15-year-old chestnut gelding topped the maxi cob class at the RIHS with owner Nina Armstrong Finlay in the saddle.

3. Our Cashel Blue

The ‘Carlsberg cob’ and his producer Allister Hood were crowned supreme at the RIHS for owner Caroline Tyrrell.

4. Randalstown Rolex

Another Hickstead winner was Nicola McConville and her own prolific 10-year-old who secured the overall amateur cob sash at the July championship fixture.

5. Skywalker

Heather McCloy topped the supreme at Hambleton with her own home-produced Irish Draught, who went through the card after heading the maxi cobs.

6. Jambalaya II

Leon King was aboard Sarah Field’s lovely heavyweight to qualify for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at Royal Norfolk.

7. Cob In Hood

This classy gelding secured the section tri-colours at Midland Counties.

8. Lord Alexander

Stephen Norris topped the maxi cobs at HOYS on Elizabeth Bury’s consistent 10-year-old chestnut Irish Draught.

9. Cobert De Niro

The first season ride, who contends both ridden coloured and cob classes, added the Three Counties HOYS coloured title to his enviable tally.

10. The Forger

Libby Robertson galloped to victory in maxi cob ranks at the Great Yorkshire showground for owner Petra Jensen.

11. Red Rock III

Tracey Veale’s lightweight, who won HOYS as a ridden coloured, was crowned cob champion at the Great Yorkshire Show with his producer Vicky Hesford.

