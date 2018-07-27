1 unscheduled dip and 10 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From mega ‘Wallace’ to some creative flossing, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



We definitely don’t recommend you try this at home!

Go Wallace!



What a place to have a jump



One of the Fox-Pitts has a floss on ‘Bob the cob’



#floss #tfp #bobthecob A post shared by Alice Fox Pitt (@alicefoxpittplunkett) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:31am PDT

Flying without wings



The life of an eventer



Sharing is caring



Sharing is caring! #senator #jefferson A post shared by Scott Brash (@scott.brash) on Jul 14, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

What a backdrop for a horse trials



Winners are grinners

How cool is this?

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

When you’ve been for an unplanned swim



