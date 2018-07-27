1 unscheduled dip and 10 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From mega ‘Wallace’ to some creative flossing, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

We definitely don’t recommend you try this at home!

Go Wallace!

What a place to have a jump

One of the Fox-Pitts has a floss on ‘Bob the cob’

Flying without wings

The life of an eventer

Sharing is caring

What a backdrop for a horse trials

Winners are grinners

How cool is this?

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

When you’ve been for an unplanned swim

