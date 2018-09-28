1 superhuman reaction and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one lightning quick reaction to a hero’s welcome, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



This is love



A welcome home to the new world showjumping champion



Say cheese!



We like the look of Kevin



Congratulations, Lara



One very mad dash



McClain Ward getting some serious Tryon air time



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Flick through this sequence — we’re still not sure how Francis managed this?!



