1 super-impressive ’tache and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a whopper of a hedge to a foal’s first steps, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





What a ’tache!



The 2019 British eventing season is go!



Wait for it…



Sharethrough (Mobile)

What a poignant photo



Good lad



Horses and jockeys braving it while point-to-pointing in Ireland last weekend



Lightning fast reactions!



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

That’s the spot!



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.