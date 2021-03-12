1 snoozy foal and 6 other great bits of social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a sleepy baby to beautiful sunrises, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

This is a good way to start a day



Looks like trouble



We’re missing days like this one



Off the scale cute



Nose to toes



Who can relate?



And our favourite social media post this week is…





Ros Canter’s daughter looks like she wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter, on facebook and on instagram today?

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefit