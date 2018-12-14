1 pony walks into a pub and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup
TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some mini marvels to to a unique winning style, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

That’s the spot!

Future star?

#NoScopeNoHope

A very young Simon Grieve

Well that’s one way to win a race…

Current situation…

Oops

Bed head

Now this is impressive

View this post on Instagram

RESULTS I LONGINES MASTERS OF PARIS CSI 2* Simon Delestre 🇫🇷 aboard Chadino (Chacco-Blue x Narew XX) and Denis Lynch 🇮🇪 riding The Sinner (Sanvaro x Landgold 3) shared the victory in the €20,000Masters Power – Lido de Paris Six-Bar Challenge CSI 5*/2* last Saturday during the Longines Masters of Paris CSI 5*/2* in France. The two combinations were the only one to attempt clearing the obstacles in the fifth round, both falling short due to having one pole down. Emanuele Gaudiano 🇮🇹 aboard Chalou (Chacco Blue x Baloubet du Rouet) and Alexandre de Rothschild 🇫🇷 riding Pendjab du Royet (Dollar Dela Pierre / Melkior du Montois) cleared all the obstacles all the way up to the fifth round too, but both decided to withdraw in order to save their animals, sharing silver honors. Photo: © EEM / Longines Masters / Jessica Rodrigues #horses #horse #cheval #chevaux #pferde #paaerden #hastar #cavalo #caballos #caballo #cavalos #cavalli #лошадь #лошади #jumpernews #equestrian #showjumping #ljredbull

A post shared by JUMPER NEWS 🇧🇷 (@jumpernews) on

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Pony walks into a bar…

