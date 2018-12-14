1 pony walks into a pub and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some mini marvels to to a unique winning style, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



That’s the spot!



Future star?



#NoScopeNoHope



A very young Simon Grieve



Well that’s one way to win a race…



Current situation…



Oops



Bed head

Now this is impressive

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Pony walks into a bar…



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.