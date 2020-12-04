1 Police horse and his elf plus 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some picturesque mornings to an amazing celebration, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

This was a stunning morning at Epsom



This is a cool find



Police horses on patrol in Blackpool



We kind of feel the same way about the Elf on a Shelf thing…



A belter of a morning in the Cotswolds



We wish we were jetting off to Miami like Cian O’Connor’s showjumpers



Hollie Doyle is a serious powerhouse!



Frosty mornings are back



We wonder what he’s dreaming about (sound on for this one!)



Ten-time Grade One winner Altior schooling at home ahead of his tilt at the Tingle Creek tomorrow (5 December)



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner…





It was a marvellous training performance by Sandy Thomson when Yorkhill took the Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle last weekend — we very much enjoyed the reaction of Sandy’s wife, Quona



