1 miraculous recovery and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From possibly the cutest course walk ever to a competitive game of sleeping lions, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Morning!



Silvestre De Sousa has a strong fan club



Once one of the best National Hunt jockeys around, Paul Carberry shows that he is no one-trick pony



And dab!



This is one way to stand out from the line up! Two HOYS M&M lead rein hopefuls competing at Bicton at the weekend 'dabbing' in their stirrups #dabbing #hoys #getmetohoys #horsesofinstagram A post shared by HOYSOfficial (@hoysofficial) on May 17, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

This is a good game of sleeping lions



Monbeg stables display some strong marketing at the Goffs Spring Store sale at Doncaster



Wow!

Bryan Cooper displayed his desire to be a jockey from a young age



While most normal kids where out playing sports with their friends I thought battering the back of the couch was much more fun.. A post shared by Bryan Cooper (@bryancooper12) on May 23, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner

This is possibly the cutest course walk ever…



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.