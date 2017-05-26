1 miraculous recovery and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From possibly the cutest course walk ever to a competitive game of sleeping lions, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Morning!
Silvestre De Sousa has a strong fan club
Once one of the best National Hunt jockeys around, Paul Carberry shows that he is no one-trick pony
And dab!
This is a good game of sleeping lions
Monbeg stables display some strong marketing at the Goffs Spring Store sale at Doncaster
Wow!
Bryan Cooper displayed his desire to be a jockey from a young age
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner
This is possibly the cutest course walk ever…
