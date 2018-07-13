1 llama showjumper and 6 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some sunbathing ponies to some Army Puissance action, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





These ponies have got the right idea in the warm weather



Laura Tomlinson’s daughter takes a ride with her teddy



😎😎 A post shared by laurabtomlinson (@laurabtomlinson) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

Now you see me…



What a backdrop!



The next generation on the podium at Barbury



The Household Cavalry Puissance was a success at their annual regimental training camp



Living proof you don’t always need a horse in order to showjump…



