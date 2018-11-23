1 horse and rider won’t be deterred in a snow storm and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From those that don’t require much tack to some wintry conditions, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Look at those little legs go!



How sweet

Racehorse or aeroplane?



No saddle necessary



Very good…



What a pair!



Galloping through the streets of Adelaide last weekend



And then over here it started to snow…



And snow it did!

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

But Laura Collett definitely wins first prize for trooping on given the conditions



