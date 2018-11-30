1 hoover-riding eventer and 8 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an interesting hedge-jumping technique to a novel use for a donkey, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Ouch



This horse has been competing at three-star level this season — but poles on the ground are TERRIFYING



What a shot



Kisses!



Off-season madness has set in…



Are you alright there?



We love this running commentary from Alex Bragg’s family, who were sat at home in England watching him win the Paris Derby Cross-country competition



Whoops!



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Well this is one way to bring a batch of young horses in — with the help of ‘Wonkey’ the donkey



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.