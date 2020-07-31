1 foal that doesn’t know how to roll and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a foal that can’t get the hang of rolling to a toddler giving a five-star rider advice, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Tiger Roll is back from his holidays



Hello Charlie



Scroll across for Juan Matute Guimon’s return to the saddle after recent brain surgery



Here is a series of tweets from the breeder of this foal, Cyrus, who cannot work out how to roll over a number of days (as this went live, the first roll still hadn’t happened — stay tuned…)



Queen Enable!



Yummy



Would you like that putting on?



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Otis Price, the son of five-star eventers Tim and Jonelle, gives his advice to his mum while waiting for Charlotte Dujardin, who was training them, to return from the loo



