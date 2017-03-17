1 amazing transformation and 8 other brilliant bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an impressive four-star event horse transformation to a worrying moment up some gallops, it all happened on social media this week.
Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Remember when Ben Hobday’s four-star horse, Mulrys Error, looked like this after his holiday?
Well here’s what he looks like 11 weeks later!
AP McCoy’s son has new career
When you train a Cheltenham Festival winner, this is what it feels like
Whoops…
One National Hunt trainer’s parents get very excited when she wins at Cheltenham
We are in love with Andrew Hoy’s Dachshunds!
Giving a helping hand
Hold onto your hats for one last time this season (please listen on mute if you want to avoid some swearing). It is reported that all horses and riders were fine at the end of the day
And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner
Laura Tomlinson is being kept on her toes by her daughter!
If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?
Tweet of the week competition
The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.
Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk