Nunney Horse Trials introduces ‘lottery’ to find title sponsor

Organisers of this year’s Nunney International Horse Trials (14-16 June) have come up with a lottery-style sponsorship scheme.

They hope it will encourage greater involvement from businesses and individuals and will make sponsorship at the event, near Frome in Somerset, affordable.

It means the title sponsor could pay as little as £100 to have the event named after their company.

Tickets for the lottery cost £100 each and everyone who buys a ticket will be entered into a draw from which the title sponsor will be drawn.

The title sponsorship prize includes a table for eight in the hospitality tent on each of the three days, car passes for each guest and official sponsorship of the CIC** and intermediate classes (excluding the under 18 open intermediate). The company’s name will also be printed on the number bibs for the CIC**.

Their name will also be carried on banners and advertising.

“It makes sponsorship very affordable to a wide range of people,” said organiser John Colson.

“They all have an equal chance of becoming the title sponsors. There will be a party for everyone who buys a ticket, which should be a lot of fun.”

There is no restriction on the number of tickets that can be bought.

For more details, email John Colson at jcolson@nunneyhorsetrials.co.uk or Chris Hardy at clehardy@btinternet.com