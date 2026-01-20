



Five-star event rider Liz Halliday has returned home 16 months after sustaining a serious head injury in a cross-country fall.

Liz, who finished 19th at the Paris Olympics, was injured in a fall at the USEA American Eventing Championships at Kentucky in August 2024.

She said today (20 January) she finally returned home to Lexington just before Christmas, after spending more than a year in hospitals and rehab facilities in Chicago and Dallas.

“It’s hard to describe all of the emotions you experience when you walk through the door to your own home for the first time in so long … joy, gratitude, and a sense of pride that all of the hard work I have done over the past 16 months has brought me to this point,” said Liz.

“My recovery journey is far from over. I’ve converted my office into a home gym and am working on getting stronger every day.

“I am still committed to my weekly therapy sessions to continue working on my speech and regaining more mobility. And I am continuing to ride at a local facility, which has been so beneficial in my recovery.

“I am excited to continue to improve, and I am so grateful to you all for cheering me on throughout this recovery journey. I still have a long way to go, but I’ll never give up, and I’ll never stop fighting.”

