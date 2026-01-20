{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘I’ll never give up’: Olympic event rider returns home 16 months after serious injury

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • Five-star event rider Liz Halliday has returned home 16 months after sustaining a serious head injury in a cross-country fall.

    Liz, who finished 19th at the Paris Olympics, was injured in a fall at the USEA American Eventing Championships at Kentucky in August 2024.

    She said today (20 January) she finally returned home to Lexington just before Christmas, after spending more than a year in hospitals and rehab facilities in Chicago and Dallas.

    “It’s hard to describe all of the emotions you experience when you walk through the door to your own home for the first time in so long … joy, gratitude, and a sense of pride that all of the hard work I have done over the past 16 months has brought me to this point,” said Liz.

    “My recovery journey is far from over. I’ve converted my office into a home gym and am working on getting stronger every day.

    “I am still committed to my weekly therapy sessions to continue working on my speech and regaining more mobility. And I am continuing to ride at a local facility, which has been so beneficial in my recovery.

    “I am excited to continue to improve, and I am so grateful to you all for cheering me on throughout this recovery journey. I still have a long way to go, but I’ll never give up, and I’ll never stop fighting.”

    You may also be interested in:

    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

    You may like...