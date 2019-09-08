Burghley showjumping course photos: take a peek at the fences riders will face in the final phase

The showjumping phase of the 2019 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials gets underway at 11.40am today (Sunday, 8 September).
There are seven competitors in this session, with the top-24 combinations taking to the main arena at 2.30pm.
The course features 16 jumping efforts to a maximum height of 1.30m and a maximum spread of 1.60m and has been designed by Richard Jeffery.
The 575m course has a time allowed of 92 seconds (375m/minute).
Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street hold the lead ahead of the showjumping, with Piggy French (Vanir Kamira) in second and Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class) third and less than 0.5 of a penalty separating the top three.
Take a virtual walk around the course below…
Fence 1
Fence 2
Fence 3
Fence 4
Fence 5 (there is a water tray under this fence)
Fence 6a
Fence 6b
Fence 7
Fence 8
Fence 9
Fence 10
Fence 11a
Fence 11b
Fence 11c
Fence 12
Fence 13
