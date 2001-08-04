Blenheim International Horse Trials entries

Visit www.saddletude.com for virtual coverage of the Blenheim Pet Plan International Horse Trials, in association with Horse and Hound Online.

Check out which riders are entered for the Blenheim Pet Plan International Horse Trials

1, SirRoselier (Julie Tew)

2, Arrow (Graeme Thom) CAN

3, Astronave ( Andrew Nicholson ) NZ

4, Word for Word ( Polly Stockton )

5, Highland Lad ( William Fox Pitt )

6, Fox on Wings (Eddy Stibbe) AHO

7, Burke’s Boy ( Pippa Funnell )

8, Gigant 2 (Harald Siegl) AUT

9, Faribole Vandiere (Rodolphe Scherer) FRA

10, Archrival II ( Tina Cook )

11, Fernleigh Ambassador (Charlotte Balfour)

12, Grimley Fiendish (Paul Conway)

13, Time Will Tell VI (Bill Levett) AUS

14, Prodigy (Claire Price)

15, Bowfred (John Paul Sheffield)

16, Cinnamon Hill (Lisa Maynard)

17, Aladdin (Natalie Rooney) USA

18, Just Jeeves (Nick Turner) W/L*

19, Hollyhill Jovine (Helen West)

20, Spirit of Mae (Selina Elliott)

21, Man in the Moon II (Gordon Murphy)

22, Braveheart (Jane O’Flynn) IRE

23, Run the Risk or Palladian (Georgia Bale)

24, Midnight Frolic (Hannah Saffell)

25, Albi O’G (Jo Marsh Smith)

26, Two O Two (Antoinette McKeowen)

27, Castle Rae II or Proud Ginger (Patricia Price)

28, Rathmore Diamond (Jenny Julian)

29, Vendor’s Agent (Catherine Burrell) AUS

30, Pepe Le Pew (Paul Dempsey)

31, Gatton Royal Flush (Mark Beattie) W/L*

32, Young Thomas (Neil Fox)

33, Power Ty (Darren Chiacchia) USA

34, Call Again Cavalier (Vicky Brake)

35, El Gringo (Tom Robinson)

36, Zarzoo (Camilla Clayton Bailey)

37, Kelson Endeavour (Alan Winter)

38, Jubobby Sox (Franck Bourny) FRA

39, Bounty Hunter II (Caron Myles)

40, Uptown Rachel (Wakefield)

41, Roughway Jack (Rebecca Gibbs) W/L*

42, Gentle George (Neil Spratt) NZ

43, Le Chef (Fiona Hobby)

44, Mathew II (Ruth Friend)

45, Steeler’s Texarkana (Isobel Hudson)

46, Margherita Zanon (Bruno Debol) ITA

47, Hakkinen (Ken Spencer)

48, Candide ( Brook Staples ) AUS

49, All The Best II (Matthew Wright)

50, St Edward ( Graham Law )

60, Miss De Meena ( Lucinda Green )

61, Tactics (Ignacio Roman Torre) ESP

62, Elles Belles (Philip Surl) W/L*

63, Henchman II (Nicholas Collins)

64, Kilnacross (Heinz Werhli) SUI

65, Dust in the Wind (Andrea Morris)

66, Ethan Edwards (Alec Lochore)

67, Carnival Flight (Tracy Brown)

68, Don Giovanni II (Dr Vanessa Lloyd Davies)

69, Horoscope (Paul O’Brien) NZ

70, Alfred Bull (Fiona Cardrick)

71, Carousel VI (Lucy Diamond)

72, Shellbrook Imagination (Ian Holding) IRE

73, Robert The Red or Mystery Man (Louise Skelton)

74, Presentable (Sue Edwards)

75, Mental Wages (Carlos Grave) POR

76, Smart Fellow (Stephanie Thompson)

77, Lake Placid (Jemima Ensor)

78, FRB Mustang Sally (Anna Lidar) SWE

79, Arden Beverley West (Cressida Clague Reading)

80, Spring Savannah (Sarah Letts)

81, Plenipotentiary (Guto De Faria) BRA

82, R J Meteor (Sue Chadwick)

83, Toecurler (Melissa Stevens)

84, Flying Sun (Eric Winter)

85, Deal Clover (Joe Dawes)

86, Cracker Barrel (Ann Taylor) USA

87, Flintlock II (Piggy French)

88, Gary Lea (Bella Tschaikowsky)

89, Keeper of the Castle (Katherine Harris)

90, Soca Step or Godington Hannibal (Dag Albert) SWE

91, What A Performance (Chris Hunnable) W/L*

92, Innishannon Court (Andrew Lee) IRE

93, Peggy’s Boy (Carolyne Ryan Bell)

94, Polaris I (Sally Kingsey)

95, Kinsey Control (Caroline Pratt)

96, Topping (Polly Williamson)

97, Darassas ( Lucinda Fredericks ) AUS

98, Crown Feldspar (Christine Hardinge)

99, Secret Streak (Katherine James) W/L*

100, Fine Merveille (Cedric Lyard) FRA

101, Cregwarrior (Warren Lamperd) AUS

102, Commission Run (Sam Jennings)

103, Benjamin Phipps ( Eric Smiley ) IRE

104, Fair Impression (Louisa Lockwood)

105, The Corinthian III (Emily Hancock)

106, Marlay Silhouette or Gamblers Lad ( Nigel Taylor )

107, Gamblers Fancy (Leonard Goerens) FRA

108, Mountain Grove ( Rodney Powell )

109, Sky Hunter (Claire Phillips)

110, Current Diplomat (Wyndham St John) CAN

111, Kinston Showman (Matt Hicks)

112, Morning Dazzler (Tor Brewer)

113, MaggieMayday (Aline Wilkes)

114, Epsom Bird HN (Jean Lou Bigot) FRA

115, Sir Lancelot VI or Across the Water (Chris King)

116, King Richard ( Mary King )

117, As You Like It (Sara Kozumplik) USA

118, Bow House Sydney (J P Daker)

119, Mr Dalby (Anna Hilton) SWE

120, Just Josh (Bryony Holloway)

121, Private Agenda (Mark Ford)

122, Sams Choice ( Heidi Antikatzidis ) GRE

123, Step Dancer (Jane Louise Davis)

124, Gracious Me II (Andrea Verdina) ITA

125, Santa’s Clover (Judy Cordy)

126, First Call (Jamie Atkinson)

127, Polaris (Sean Crocker) USA

128, Deltry Dynamo (Rosie Patterson)

129, Bravo Two Zero (L M Langlands)

130, Gershwin III (Merran Wallis) AUS

131, Penny Royal III (Marie Sleet)

132, Parsley or Look Sharp (Sasha Harrison) IRE

133, Society Something (Mark Corbett)

134, Haka ( Blyth Tait ) NZ

135, The Wexford Lady 1 (Sarah Cutteridge)

136, Saucy Brown ( Ian Stark )

137, Winsome Andante (Kimberley Vinoski) USA

138, Tintara II ( David Green ) AUS

139, Perryfields Halo ( Lesley Law )

140, Amazing Grace II (Julie Tew)

141, Ashdale Count (Graeme Thom) CAN

142, Flush Banker or Fenicio ( Andrew Nicholson ) NZ

143, Tangleman ( Polly Stockton )

144,Moon Man or River Dragon ( William Fox Pitt )

145, Prime Contender or Kilkea Castle ( Eddy Stibbe ) AHO

146, Primmore’s Pride ( Pippa Funnell )

147, Laggard (Harald Siegl) AUT

148, Quack (Rodolphe Scherer) FRA