Blenheim International Horse Trials entries

1, SirRoselier (Julie Tew)
2, Arrow (Graeme Thom) CAN
3, Astronave (Andrew Nicholson) NZ
4, Word for Word (Polly Stockton)
5, Highland Lad (William Fox Pitt)
6, Fox on Wings (Eddy Stibbe) AHO
7, Burke’s Boy (Pippa Funnell)
8, Gigant 2 (Harald Siegl) AUT
9, Faribole Vandiere (Rodolphe Scherer) FRA
10, Archrival II (Tina Cook)
11, Fernleigh Ambassador (Charlotte Balfour)
12, Grimley Fiendish (Paul Conway)
13, Time Will Tell VI (Bill Levett) AUS
14, Prodigy (Claire Price)
15, Bowfred (John Paul Sheffield)
16, Cinnamon Hill (Lisa Maynard)
17, Aladdin (Natalie Rooney) USA
18, Just Jeeves (Nick Turner) W/L*
19, Hollyhill Jovine (Helen West)
20, Spirit of Mae (Selina Elliott)
21, Man in the Moon II (Gordon Murphy)
22, Braveheart (Jane O’Flynn) IRE
23, Run the Risk or Palladian (Georgia Bale)
24, Midnight Frolic (Hannah Saffell)
25, Albi O’G (Jo Marsh Smith)
26, Two O Two (Antoinette McKeowen)
27, Castle Rae II or Proud Ginger (Patricia Price)
28, Rathmore Diamond (Jenny Julian)
29, Vendor’s Agent (Catherine Burrell) AUS
30, Pepe Le Pew (Paul Dempsey)
31, Gatton Royal Flush (Mark Beattie) W/L*
32, Young Thomas (Neil Fox)
33, Power Ty (Darren Chiacchia) USA
34, Call Again Cavalier (Vicky Brake)
35, El Gringo (Tom Robinson)
36, Zarzoo (Camilla Clayton Bailey)
37, Kelson Endeavour (Alan Winter)
38, Jubobby Sox (Franck Bourny) FRA
39, Bounty Hunter II (Caron Myles)
40, Uptown Rachel (Wakefield)
41, Roughway Jack (Rebecca Gibbs) W/L*
42, Gentle George (Neil Spratt) NZ
43, Le Chef (Fiona Hobby)
44, Mathew II (Ruth Friend)
45, Steeler’s Texarkana (Isobel Hudson)
46, Margherita Zanon (Bruno Debol) ITA
47, Hakkinen (Ken Spencer)
48, Candide (Brook Staples) AUS
49, All The Best II (Matthew Wright)
50, St Edward (Graham Law)
60, Miss De Meena (Lucinda Green)
61, Tactics (Ignacio Roman Torre) ESP
62, Elles Belles (Philip Surl) W/L*
63, Henchman II (Nicholas Collins)
64, Kilnacross (Heinz Werhli) SUI
65, Dust in the Wind (Andrea Morris)
66, Ethan Edwards (Alec Lochore)
67, Carnival Flight (Tracy Brown)
68, Don Giovanni II (Dr Vanessa Lloyd Davies)
69, Horoscope (Paul O’Brien) NZ
70, Alfred Bull (Fiona Cardrick)
71, Carousel VI (Lucy Diamond)
72, Shellbrook Imagination (Ian Holding) IRE
73, Robert The Red or Mystery Man (Louise Skelton)
74, Presentable (Sue Edwards)
75, Mental Wages (Carlos Grave) POR
76, Smart Fellow (Stephanie Thompson)
77, Lake Placid (Jemima Ensor)
78, FRB Mustang Sally (Anna Lidar) SWE
79, Arden Beverley West (Cressida Clague Reading)
80, Spring Savannah (Sarah Letts)
81, Plenipotentiary (Guto De Faria) BRA
82, R J Meteor (Sue Chadwick)
83, Toecurler (Melissa Stevens)
84, Flying Sun (Eric Winter)
85, Deal Clover (Joe Dawes)
86, Cracker Barrel (Ann Taylor) USA
87, Flintlock II (Piggy French)
88, Gary Lea (Bella Tschaikowsky)
89, Keeper of the Castle (Katherine Harris)
90, Soca Step or Godington Hannibal (Dag Albert) SWE
91, What A Performance (Chris Hunnable) W/L*
92, Innishannon Court (Andrew Lee) IRE
93, Peggy’s Boy (Carolyne Ryan Bell)
94, Polaris I (Sally Kingsey)
95, Kinsey Control (Caroline Pratt)
96, Topping (Polly Williamson)
97, Darassas (Lucinda Fredericks) AUS
98, Crown Feldspar (Christine Hardinge)
99, Secret Streak (Katherine James) W/L*
100, Fine Merveille (Cedric Lyard) FRA
101, Cregwarrior (Warren Lamperd) AUS
102, Commission Run (Sam Jennings)
103, Benjamin Phipps (Eric Smiley) IRE
104, Fair Impression (Louisa Lockwood)
105, The Corinthian III (Emily Hancock)
106, Marlay Silhouette or Gamblers Lad (Nigel Taylor)
107, Gamblers Fancy (Leonard Goerens) FRA
108, Mountain Grove (Rodney Powell)
109, Sky Hunter (Claire Phillips)
110, Current Diplomat (Wyndham St John) CAN
111, Kinston Showman (Matt Hicks)
112, Morning Dazzler (Tor Brewer)
113, MaggieMayday (Aline Wilkes)
114, Epsom Bird HN (Jean Lou Bigot) FRA
115, Sir Lancelot VI or Across the Water (Chris King)
116, King Richard (Mary King)
117, As You Like It (Sara Kozumplik) USA
118, Bow House Sydney (J P Daker)
119, Mr Dalby (Anna Hilton) SWE
120, Just Josh (Bryony Holloway)
121, Private Agenda (Mark Ford)
122, Sams Choice (Heidi Antikatzidis) GRE
123, Step Dancer (Jane Louise Davis)
124, Gracious Me II (Andrea Verdina) ITA
125, Santa’s Clover (Judy Cordy)
126, First Call (Jamie Atkinson)
127, Polaris (Sean Crocker) USA
128, Deltry Dynamo (Rosie Patterson)
129, Bravo Two Zero (L M Langlands)
130, Gershwin III (Merran Wallis) AUS
131, Penny Royal III (Marie Sleet)
132, Parsley or Look Sharp (Sasha Harrison) IRE
133, Society Something (Mark Corbett)
134, Haka (Blyth Tait) NZ
135, The Wexford Lady 1 (Sarah Cutteridge)
136, Saucy Brown (Ian Stark)
137, Winsome Andante (Kimberley Vinoski) USA
138, Tintara II (David Green) AUS
139, Perryfields Halo (Lesley Law)
140, Amazing Grace II (Julie Tew)
141, Ashdale Count (Graeme Thom) CAN
142, Flush Banker or Fenicio (Andrew Nicholson) NZ
143, Tangleman (Polly Stockton)
144,Moon Man or River Dragon (William Fox Pitt)
145, Prime Contender or Kilkea Castle (Eddy Stibbe) AHO
146, Primmore’s Pride (Pippa Funnell)
147, Laggard (Harald Siegl) AUT
148, Quack (Rodolphe Scherer) FRA
149, Iggins (Tina Cook)