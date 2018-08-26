Tim Price showjumps clear to win Blair CCI3* with ‘under-the-radar’ horse

One pole down proved decisive at the top of the leaderboard in the CCI3* at the Land Rover Blair International Horse Trials this afternoon (Sunday, 26 August). Tom McEwen dropped to second when he had the planks down with Strike Smartly, while Tim Price moved up from third overnight to win with a clear round on Pats Jester.

The winner, a 10-year-old who belongs to Therese Miller, Jo Preston-Hunt, Philip Hunt and his breeder Kate Maitland, also won the CCI3* at Ballindenisk last year.

“He’s a bit of an under-the-radar type of horse, he doesn’t shine or bling at anything, but he’s always been a consistent performer,” said Tim. “He’s got all the ability, its just a case of squeezing it out of him.”

Tom said he “couldn’t be happier” with his two horses after Figaro Van Het Broekxhof also finished fourth having had the planks down.

“They jumped super, I just couldn’t jump planks today,” he said.

Izzy Taylor’s one fence down elevated her one spot to third with Director General.

“He jumped very well and I’m delighted with him,” she said.

Piggy French held her lead with a clear to take the CCI2* on Jennifer Saunders’ Cooley Monsoon and was also fault-free on Castletown Clover to keep third.

The top three in this class were unchanged from the overnight leaderboard as Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser also showjumped clear.

New Zealand’s James Avery confirmed his win in the CCI* with a clear on Lizzie Edwards’ Seaflower.

“She touched a few in warm-up, so I just took a bit more time in the ring today and she really tried her heart out,” said James.

Nicola Wilson claimed second on JL Dublin, with Paul Sims third on G Star Van De Klinkenburg.

Full report from Blair in H&H this Thursday (issue dated 30 August), plus our complete World Equestrian Games preview.