



Camping at Badminton Horse Trials and staying for the full event is a great way to to immerse yourself in the build up and excitement of the spring five-star.

You can stay on the campsite at Badminton Horse Trials in a caravan, motorhome, horsebox or tent – here’s everything you need to know before you book.

Where is the campsite at Badminton?

The campsite is south of the main Badminton site, opposite the main entrance and just a five-minute walk to the main showground.

Cost of camping at Badminton Horse Trials

Costs of camping vary, depending on the size of pitch you wish to reserve. Each camping ticket includes admission to the public car park plus two campsite/personal admission badges.

Pitch Size Includes Fee Small 4x5m Car pass and two campsite/personal admission badges £377 Standard 7x8m Car pass and two campsite/personal admission badges £431 Large 12x8m Car pass and two campsite/personal admission badges £470

All persons (including the driver of car/motorhome/horsebox) require campsite/personal badges, except for children 12 years old and under, who gain entry free of charge.

Additional public car passes cost £72, while additional admission badges cost £118.50. These options are available until available up to 30 April 2026. Here’s more information about Badminton tickets.

Glamping at Badminton

If a standard tent doesn’t float your boat, maybe glamping at the Badminton Retreat will interest you instead? Or if camping in any sense is not for your party, check out hotels near Badminton Horse Trials instead.

Arrival and departure

The campsite opens on Tuesday 5 May, and all campers must have left the site by midday on Monday 11 May.

It will be open daily during the event from 6.30am – 11pm. “Quiet” time will be observed outside these hours and all generators must be switched off.

Camping facilities at Badminton

The site provides:

on-site office (7am – 8pm)

water facilities

toilets and showers

rubbish disposal

Dauntsey Farm Shop for essential groceries

daily deliveries of Calor Gas and Camping Gaz

There is no electrical hook-up.

Food and drink options

There are a number of good pubs and restaurants in the area surrounding Badminton, but there is a huge range of options available within the showground. Come the evening, there is an excellent bar, with a party atmosphere, situated next to The Lake, and there is always a good party here on the Saturday night.

BBQs are permitted but the barbecue grill must stand off the ground to avoid singeing the grass. Campfires are not permitted.

Dogs

Dogs are permitted in the campsite but they must be kept on leads at all times and you’re required to clean up after your dog, too. It is worth noting that dogs are not permitted into the main arena grandstands, the Badminton members’ enclosure or any restaurants.

How to watch and listen to Badminton Horse Trials

To watch every phase of Badminton Horse Trials live or via catch up, including the trot-ups, from the comfort of your home anywhere in the world, you need a 2026 Badminton TV Pass. Badminton TV is once again powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £22.99. Go to badminton-horse.tv to sign up. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. Also check out the Badminton app, which provides free live results and much more this year. Sign up for Badminton Plus membership for £4.99 to access the live Radio Badminton broadcast and receive exclusive offers from on-site exhibitors. Search for Badminton Horse Trials in your app store.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 28-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 14 May.

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