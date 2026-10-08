Aston-le-Walls hosted the British Riding Clubs Howden Combined Championships (26–27 September).
There were 14 classes for Riding Club members – with scores counting for both individual and team results. These included a mix of combined training (dressage and showjumping), and combined challenge (showjumping and cross-country), over heights from 60cm–100cm.
Darc Legend’s competitive career came to an end in the best way when he was crowned overall champion in the open combined training with Joanne Watts.
The 18-year-old home-bred gelding has represented Carleton RC at numerous British Riding Clubs championships over the past 11 years and has multiple national titles to his name – including this one in 2022.
“He’s been an amazing stalwart and has never let us down,” said Joanne.
“He felt great today, and I was really pleased to finish on our dressage score. We’ve had some of our most enjoyable days at riding club events and to finish on a win is special.”
Winners from the Riding Clubs Combined Championships
Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.