16 fantastic partnerships who enjoyed success at the final Riding Clubs championships of the season

At the British Riding Clubs Combined Championships, a veteran retires on a win, “Rocket” lands a hat-trick and life-changing initiative yields a champion at Aston-le-Walls

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Darc Legend, champion at Riding Club Combined Championships at Aston-le-Walls, in showjumping phase
Darc Legend, ridden by Joanne Watts of Carleton RC, lands the open combined training title at the Riding Clubs Championships, the final event of his competitive career
(Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Aston-le-Walls hosted the British Riding Clubs Howden Combined Championships (26–27 September).

There were 14 classes for Riding Club members – with scores counting for both individual and team results. These included a mix of combined training (dressage and showjumping), and combined challenge (showjumping and cross-country), over heights from 60cm–100cm.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.