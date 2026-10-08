Aston-le-Walls hosted the British Riding Clubs Howden Combined Championships (26–27 September).

There were 14 classes for Riding Club members – with scores counting for both individual and team results. These included a mix of combined training (dressage and showjumping), and combined challenge (showjumping and cross-country), over heights from 60cm–100cm.

Darc Legend’s competitive career came to an end in the best way when he was crowned overall champion in the open combined training with Joanne Watts.

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The 18-year-old home-bred gelding has represented Carleton RC at numerous British Riding Clubs championships over the past 11 years and has multiple national titles to his name – including this one in 2022.

“He’s been an amazing stalwart and has never let us down,” said Joanne.

“He felt great today, and I was really pleased to finish on our dressage score. We’ve had some of our most enjoyable days at riding club events and to finish on a win is special.”

“He’s been an amazing stalwart and has never let us down” Joanne Watts on her champion home-bred Darc Legend

Winners from the Riding Clubs Combined Championships

Hat-trick! Lissin Rocket and Suzannah Engelmann win their third senior 80 combined challenge title in a row for Saffron Walden RC. “The challenge competition really suits us as ‘Rocky’ prefers jumping on grass and loves cross-country,” said Suzannah. (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Welsh Section D Medrus Gavin Henson, aged 21, en route to a senior 70 win, leading the Saffron Walden RC team to victory under Nicola Shaw (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Sally Alsop and nine-year-old mare Crocus are crowned overall champions in the novice combined training for Huntingdon RC, on their dressage score of 27.6 (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

“She was weak when I got her and couldn’t canter more than three strides – but now she turns her hand to anything” Sally Alsop on Crocus

South Brent RC’s Chloe Lewis pilots Mackanei into top spot in the junior 80, and now has her sights set on eventing (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

“He’s only been cross-country four times, but he loves it” Chloe Lewis on Mackanei

Star Hendy and Wicked Trix are victorious in the mixed 100, helping Flitch Way & Hemps Green RC to the team title (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Eva Robson-Drew rides Georgia Oswell’s Panini to top the leaderboard in the mixed 90 for East Cheshire Combined Training Group (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Rebekah Reay and Storm finish on their dressage mark of 30.6 to secure second in a 32-strong novice combined training section, and a team victory for Field House RC (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

EMS Future Estrella (Sophie Smith) wins her section for the Vale of Usk RC, who claim the open combined training team title (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Gillian Smith – Sophie’s mum – and Ferdinant N, another winning Vale of Usk member in the open combined training (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Elizabeth Mussell-Evans aboard Tiger Rolo, runner-up in the senior 70 combined challenge. Elizabeth was also in the Malvern Hills RC team that won both the senior 80 and 90 (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Lea Ryder and Copper Pot en route to individual and team honours in the open combined training for the Vale of Usk RC (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Llanshay Blackboy, ridden by Rachel Valks, heads for victory on his dressage score in his novice combined training section – helping Field House RC to the team title (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

“They’re a team of young horses so we weren’t sure what would happen but they all held it together well” Field House RC team manager Helen Berry

Edmund Finlan and Little George, a 17-year-old Connie, land their second successive championship sash for North Lincs RC, triumphing in a big field of 46 in the junior 70 thanks to perfect timing (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

“I had two horses in this class which really helped as I was able to get a feel for the time on my first one” edmund finlan

It’s a bumper show for Malvern Hills RC, as Megan Horbury and Jack Rabbit slot into third spot in the mixed 90 and contribute to the team title (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

Beccles and Bungay RC are the team to beat in the junior 80 with three members in the top five, including Chloe Ford and Cavans Flame, third (Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

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