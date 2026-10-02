‘I’ve never had so much fun’: Olympic dressage rider finishes runner-up on eventing debut

Abi Lyle and Becca McCreath’s Nice Try II were competing in the GoBE80 at Little Gatcombe on 19 September

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Pictured Abi Lyle and Giraldo at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Pictured Abi and Giraldo at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

Olympic dressage rider Abi Lyle swapped her tailcoat for cross-country colours to finish runner-up on her British Eventing debut.

Abi and Becca McCreath’s 12-year-old gelding Nice Try II (Obi) were competing in the GoBE80 at Little Gatcombe on 19 September.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.