New challenge for David Trott

David Trott has replaced Jane Kidd on the British Dressage Board of Directors as the new Chairman of Selection and Director of International Teams.

David, a List One international candidate judge, was head of junior selection in 1998, when the Junior European team won bronze at Hickstead and competes his own horses up to advanced level.

David said: “It is important that British riders are seen going well at as many international competitions as possible. We are already gearing towards good results at the European Championships and are looking in the long-term to likely combinations for Athens.”

Jane Kidd commented: “I have very much enjoyed the challenges this position offered at a time of huge changes. However, I have beenon the British Dressage Board or Dressage Group Committee almost continuously since 1981 and, as I have always advocated the need for revitalisation by involving new people, it is time to show I mean what I say!”

Jane Kidd will remain involved inteam management until the new Performance Manager is appointed.

World Class Performance will start funding this role in Dressage in January 2001 and as Jane Kidd has covered some of the aspects of this position in a voluntary capacity, she will continue to do so until an appointment is made.