Isabell Werth wins World Cup dressage final

Isabell Werth has regained her world cup title, 15 years on from her previous triumph.

Riding Warum Nicht, she impressed judges and spectators alike with an outstanding freestyle performance for 84.25%. Werth was awarded 10 for music and interpretation from Dieter Schule, president of the ground jury.

I didnt expect Hannes to be so good today as he was!” Isabell explained. “He was not spooky at all like in the grand prix and I could take all risks, any second. This really was our day!

Imke Schellekens-Bartels was runner up with her talented mare Sunrise, ahead of the home crowd’s favourite, Steffen Peters and Floriano.

Britain’s Wayne Channon and Lorenzo CH missed out on qualification for the world cup final, but finished second in the Las Vegas B-final behind Portugal’s Daniel Pinto on Galopin de la Font.

