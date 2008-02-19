Fiona Bigwood’s dressage star Mr G De Lully is put down after an injury

British dressage rider Fiona Bigwood’s team horse Mr G De Lully was put down on Saturday, 16 February at her base in Bergish Gladbach, Germany.

The 15-year-old Swedish-bred gelding fractured his leg in seven places between the hoof and fetlock and could not be saved.

The accident happened when Mr G De Lully was turned out in protective boots and bandages in a 20mx20m sand school.

The pair represented Britain at the European championships in Hagen Germany 2005 and Turin, Italy 2007.

Fiona said: “These horses give us so much in their lives. I want to thank everyone who looked after this very special horse. He was so special to me and we were so in tune with each other. His loss is like losing a member of my family and my heart feels broken.

She added: “I hope he rests in peace.”